ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Unbeaten Saint Mary’s faces off with Washington in Wooden final

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KG16B_0jMDrBTv00

Saint Mary’s aims to keep its perfect record intact when it opposes Washington on Thursday night in the championship game of the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim, Calif.

The Gaels (6-0) reached the title game with a 75-65 victory over Vanderbilt on Wednesday night. Washington (4-1) advanced with a 62-57 triumph over Fresno State.

Logan Johnson had a solid all-around game for Saint Mary’s with 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

“He was really good,” Gaels associate head coach Mickey McConnell said of Johnson on the school’s postgame radio show. “Early on, he got us going. … He was huge for us. He’s grown so much as a playmaker. It’s a nice weapon for us.”

Aidan Mahaney scored 20 points and Mitchell Saxen added 19 to form a stellar scoring trio with Johnson.

The 20-point outing was the second of the season for Mahaney, a freshman who is quickly forming a bond with Johnson.

“He’s an elite leader and I think that speaks more than any stat number he can put up,” Mahaney said on the radio network.

As for Washington, its tight defense forced 21 turnovers, which was crucial as the Huskies shot 37.9 percent from the field.

“Winning is hard in college basketball,” Washington coach Mike Hopkins said afterward. “I felt like tonight was a great stepping stone. We took a step up in the sense that we didn’t play great offensively. When you shoot 37 percent from the field and 21 percent from three, you have to play great defense.

“We just learned how to win against a really good coach (Justin Hutson), a really good program and a really good team.”

Washington’s Keion Brooks Jr. scored 16 points and had three blocked shots but made just 4 of 15 field-goal attempts. Brooks is just 8 of 27 in two games since returning from a two-game absence caused by a leg injury.

“If you look at it statistically, he’ll have better days because we know how good of an offensive player he is,” Hopkins said. “But he stepped up and played unbelievable on the defensive end. The one thing about Keion that’s just so great is that it’s all about winning.”

Washington holds a 6-1 series lead over Saint Mary’s, but the Gaels won the most recent meeting, 85-81 in the second round of the 2018 NIT.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

How to watch: Washington State vs. UW

WASHINGTON STATE LOOKS to keep the Apple Cup Trophy in Pullman on Saturday, while UW has been vocal this week about wants to take it back to Seattle. Prognosticators see a very close ballgame playing out. Here's how to watch. WSU-UW GAME DETAILS FOR SATURDAY:. WHERE: Martin Stadium. KICKOFF: 7:30...
PULLMAN, WA
HuskyMaven

Here We Go Again: Huskies, Cougars Slug It Out for 114th Time

PULLMAN, Wash. — Late Saturday night in the Palouse, when typically only the Coug and the Sports Page taverns are open in this remote corner of the country's most northwestern state, the Washington and Washington State football teams will battle it out at Martin Stadium for the right to feel athletically, socially and geographically superior, and not necessarily in that order.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

Dawgman.com Predictions - Apple Cup

This prediction bag isn't as easy as it seems, especially when it's difficult to know what version of the Washington Huskies will show up on game day. It's not as hard to determine what UW's identity will be on offense as it was last season, leaving Death Row out there to try and win the game on their own. That's not a recipe for success.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

You can watch the Apple Cup at the Garland Theater

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you feel like your TV screen isn’t big enough to watch the Apple Cup, you can watch Saturday’s game on the silver screen at the Garland Theater. Admission is free! The Garland Theater recommends you get there early to make sure you get a good seat. Doors will open at 7 p.m. The Apple Cup is...
SPOKANE, WA
KING-5

Best of Western Washington winners revealed! - 2022's Best

WASHINGTON — As 2022 wraps up, we've polled our viewers once again to see which local spots deserve to win a title in our annual Best of Western Washington contest. Below is the final list of winners. Congratulations to all!. This Kitsap County shop serves up authentic poke with...
SEATTLE, WA
cohaitungchi.com

Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland

Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Washington

Pizza on a platePhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you also happen to love pizza, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Washington that are known for serving delicious food every day of the week.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Lowland snow looming for Seattle region early next week

Washington is expecting anywhere from eight to 18 inches of snowfall in the passes from Saturday through Sunday night. For Seattle, most of the incoming precipitation will be rain, but between Sunday night and Monday, the city could have snow for the first time this season. In the lowlands, more...
SEATTLE, WA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

87K+
Followers
66K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy