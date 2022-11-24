Read full article on original website
Nick Cave & Warren Ellis On Tour
‘A rock show, a church service, a gothic cabaret, Nick Cave and long-time collaborator Warren Ellis’s Festival Theatre gig was a triumph on every level,’ proclaimed Adelaide Now. ‘The show was, at times, poignant and sad – Cave has famously had a tragic few years, losing two sons...
DZ Deathrays release anthemic, riff-heavy new track ‘Paranoid’
Post-punk trio DZ Deathrays have officially dropped their first single for the year with a fiery new track named ‘Paranoid’. Punctured by syncopated rhythms, buzzing feedback and a fiery chorus. DZ’s signature sound sings through the track, with heavy double and triple-octave riff instrumentals reverberating on the lyrics: “Oi, oi, ya paranoid, hanging at the back waiting to get destroyed.”
Class in a glass: what’s this obsession with wine all about? | Morwenna Ferrier
Wine might be widely drunk, but there is still an idea, however old-fashioned, that it’s bourgeois to drink it, writes Guardian fashion and lifestyle editor Morwenna Ferrier
Axl Rose tells fans to “play with your toys somewhere else”
Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has reacted after fans flew “intrusive” drones into shows on the Australian leg of their tour. Rose took to Twitter after a particularly zealous fan distracted him during the band’s three-hour show at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast the previous night.
MAFS Cyrell reveals how Grant Crapp ‘dogged her’ on The Challenge
MAFS star Cyrell has opened up about what her co-star Grant Crapp promised her before The Challenge began, and how he fell through on his promises. On the first episode of The Challenge, contestants were told to drop tokens on other competitors mats. Whoever’s mat was filled first was considered the loser of The Challenge. The general consensus was that all the teams should pick one pair, and Grant was the first one to drop a token on Cyrell’s mat. The other competitors followed suit and Cyrell was declared the loser.
Fan defends The 1975’s Matt Healy after “creepy” on stage kiss
A music fan in Las Vegas has defended The 1975 frontman Matt Healy after footage of him pulling the fan on stage and kissing her was deemed “creepy” on social media. The British rocker was in the middle of performing ‘Robbers’ during their set in Las Vegas, when he reached into the crowd and pulled a woman up onto the stage.
Triple M reveals new breakfast hosts after axing Jess Eva
Following the news that Triple M breakfast show MG, Jess and Pagey would be axed in 2023, the radio giants have announced the trio’s replacements. In a statement released today, Southern Cross Austereo revealed that comedian Mick Molloy would be returning to the airwaves to replace Jess Eva’s axed show, alongside The Block star’s former co-host, Mark ‘MG’ Geyer.
The Challenge bumped after low viewership numbers
The Australia edition of The Challenge, titled The Challenge: War of the Worlds, has been bumped to a later time slot after reporting extremely low ratings. The Challenge is a hugely popular reality show that originated in the UK and has spawned 37 seasons. It regularly features reality stars from both the UK and the US and sees the cast members compete against each other in gruelling and physical challenges.
