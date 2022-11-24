Metropolitan Police raid homes in UK’s biggest-ever cyber-fraud sting
The UK ’s biggest-ever fraud sting has brought down a phone number spoofing site used by criminals to scam thousands of victims out of millions of pounds.
Footage captures the moment Metropolitan Police officers raided a number of properties and arrested multiple people as part of the investigation.
Members of British law enforcement were part of a global operation to bring down ispoof.cc, a website described as an “online fraud shop”.
The average loss among the 4,785 people who reported being targeted to Action Fraud is £10,000.
