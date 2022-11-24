Read full article on original website
Best deals on popular gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The final countdown has begun. In two weeks, it will be Christmas Day. With supply chain issues making it difficult to receive items in a timely manner, the window of opportunity to get great Christmas gifts is rapidly closing. But don’t worry, if you know where to look, it’s still possible to get great deals on products ranging from espresso machines to Nerf guns that will arrive in time for Christmas.
Best holiday gift baskets
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. Spend more time enjoying the real meaning behind the season and connecting with the people in your life instead of struggling through the stores. Let the gift baskets ease some of the headaches of shopping by making a larger thoughtful gift from smaller items. The beauty of a gift basket is it includes all of the items already.
The Perfect Gifts to Make the Plant Parent in Your Life Happy
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Buying a gifts for plant lovers is no easy feat. Odds are, they know more about horticulture than you do, and you run the risk of giving them something they don’t want (or worse something they don’t like). But whether their gardening vibe is practical or whimsical or they’ve only just learned how to take care of plants, we’ve come up with the ultimate curation of gifts for every budget, one that will surely earn you a green thumb’s up. After all, everyone...
Stop Sleeping in Your Own Filth, Here’s How to Properly Pick Bedding
Hey, quick question, when was the last time you bought new bed sheets? And a follow-up question, when was the last time you washed those sheets? If your answer to either of those questions is “I dunno”,“ it might be time you invested in some brand new bedding. At this point, the dead skin-to-sheet ratio has gotta be in favour of the former.
Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50
These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
Tips for choosing the best mantel decor for the holidays
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A mantel is the perfect spot for holiday decor, whether you’re lining up a row of stockings or decking it out with garlands. But with so many decorating options, picking the best mantel decor for the holidays can seem daunting.
A mom of 3 quit her toxic job to be a reseller on Poshmark. She loves it but warns it's a '24/7' commitment.
Candice Murray, 48, works 12-hour days as a Poshmark reseller. She says it's "forever changed" her life but is a grind.
3 Easy holiday decor hacks that won’t break the bank
Now if you’re looking to add some decorations to your holiday decor but don’t want to break the bank, WGN News Now has a gift for you. Kelli Gillespie and Mei Ling Nazar, co-founders of Family Entourage, popped in to share three home decor holiday hacks. These DIY...
Does Your Living Room Furniture Need To Match?
When decorating, most homeowners have a question: Does the living room furniture have to match to be aesthetically pleasing? Here's what you need to know.
Most popular and expert approved skin care products of 2022
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the top skin care products of 2022 according to experts?. Falling in love with your skin is the beauty trend of 2022, and everyone has two feet on board, from skin care brands to influencers to dermatologists. A relaxing meander down the beauty aisle will promise a quick fix for any concern, including acne, melasma and rosacea. But investing in a skin care routine can be intimidating, especially with the sheer number of products available. So, to help you narrow your list, we turned to our skin care expert and dermatology resident physician, Dr. Alina Zufall, as well as our beauty expert, Oscar Molinar. Here are the 12 most popular and expert-approved skin care products of 2022.
Best blazer dress
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Blazer dresses exude sexy sophistication by blending the strong silhouette of business attire with delicate elements such as satin detailing. They are an excellent go-to as the weather cools and can effortlessly transition from day to night with the right accessories.
Black Friday TV deals 2022: Best discounts on 4K and OLED sets from Samsung, Sony Bravia, LG and more
Looking for a cheap telly? Black Friday is generally the best time of year to find a good deal on a TV, with Sony, LG, Panasonic and Samsung cutting prices on their latest 4K and OLED sets. Television prices fluctuate massively throughout the year, and because Black Friday has grown to become such a giant shopping event, manufacturers are on a mission to lure shoppers in with discounts that look good on paper, but aren’t necessarily great deals.That’s why we’re sieving through the Black Friday TV deals to filter out the rubbish and show you actual discounts on televisions we’ve...
Get Apple AirPods Pro at the lowest price of the year at Amazon for Cyber Monday
Play your favorite songs and take calls with ease thanks to the latest Apple AirPods Pro, now available for a Cyber Monday price cut at Amazon.
I Learned These 18 Life Hacks This Week And Desperately Wanted To Share Them With All Of You
"If you need to warm up cold butter in a hurry, simply heat a dish big enough to cover the amount of butter needed. I usually microwave the dish with a bit of water in it to help heat it up. Then, dry the dish and place it over the cold butter. Within five to seven minutes, the butter will be softened. It's way better than microwaving it. It's a quick simple hack that actually works!"
knowtechie.com
Warm up with the Rintuf electric fireplace heater, now $170
If you love the ambiance of a fireplace, this Black Friday is the perfect time to snag an electric fireplace heater that can go anywhere. The Rintuf electric fireplace heater is currently on sale for 28% off. That brings the price down from $249 to $179. This 1500W electric fireplace...
Pack Your Toothbrush VERY Carefully When You Travel. Here’s Why
When you’re packing to travel, there are some things you can pretty much just throw into your suitcase – socks, underwear, chip clip to keep the edges of the window curtain together, etc. You might pack other things with a little more care – clothes so they don’t wrinkle as much, glass bottles so they won’t break, plastic bottles of liquids and creams so they don’t open and get all over everything, and so on.
Do good with the Cariuma Black Friday sale—you shop sneakers and they'll plant 10 trees
This Black Friday Cariuma is running a promotion that plants 10 trees per pair of shoes sold. Buy Cariuma this Black Friday and plant trees.
The Best Upholstery Cleaner You Absolutely Need For Your Home
Cleaning upholstery furniture can be a pain, especially when you have tough stains. Here's the best upholstery cleaner that you need to clean your home.
Brooklinen's new brand Marlow takes the guesswork out of pillow shopping
Introducing Marlow, a new direct-to-consumer pillow brand from the creators of Brooklinen, and The Pillow, a pillow that's simplified the process of shopping for the best place to your rest your head for the night.
