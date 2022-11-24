Cardi B sees herself ‘eating biscuits’ with Princess Margaret after watching The Crown

Cardi B says she sees herself “smoking cigarettes and eating biscuits” with Princess Margaret after watching Netflix ’s The Crown .

On Thursday (24 November), the US rapper shared on Twitter that she had watched 13 episodes of the British drama so far.

“Y’all wanna talk about The Crown ?” Cardi B wrote.

When a fan asked for her opinion on the relationship between the then-Prince Charles and Camilla, which is a key storyline in the latest series, she replied: “I haven’t gotten there yet... I’m on episode 13”.

The rapper added: “I like Princess Margaret... I can see me smokin’ cigarettes and eating biscuits wit her.”

The fifth season The Crown aired on 9 November, and stars Imelda Staunton as the Queen and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

In the first two series, Princess Margaret’s role was played by Vanessa Kirby, and later Helena Bonham Carter for series three and four.

Earlier this year, Cardi B says she received a handwritten note from music royalty, as Beyoncé thanked her for her support.

The “WAP” rapper shared a video on Twitter showing her holding the record with Beyoncé’s handwriting.

“Hard working, beautiful and talented queen. Thank you for always supporting me. Sending so much love to you and yours,” read the note from Beyoncé.

“Look what Beyoncé sent me. Read it, b*tch!” Cardi B exclaimed, smiling. “It was so beautiful, so lovely. I’m gonna put it in a glass frame with some laser beams on it,” she continued.

“Anyone who gets mothaf***in’ next to it is gonna get electrocuted on a mothaf***in’ site.”