Radford Highlanders (3-3) at Elon Phoenix (1-5) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Elon -3; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: Elon will try to stop its five-game skid when the Phoenix take on Radford. The Phoenix have gone 1-1 at home. Elon is ninth in the CAA shooting 29.9% from downtown, led by...

RADFORD, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO