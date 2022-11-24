Read full article on original website
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Sets Record for Most-Watched Regular Season Game EverLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Why did Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
FOX Sports
Blues host the Stars after Kyrou's 2-goal game
Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars after Jordan Kyrou's two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Blues' 5-4 overtime win. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 2-2-0...
FOX Sports
Coyotes face the Wild in Central Division play
Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-7-2, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: Central Division foes meet when the Minnesota Wild play the Arizona Coyotes. Minnesota is 2-2-0 against the Central Division and 7-7-2 overall. The Wild have a 3-5-1 record when they commit...
Danton Heinen Says Penguins Third Line Needs to Play Simple
The Pittsburgh Penguins need improvements from the third line and it's as easy and playing simple.
FOX Sports
Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway...
FOX Sports
Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid.
FOX Sports
Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory
Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and Doncic clash in Milwaukee-Dallas matchup
Dallas Mavericks (9-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (13-5, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -6; over/under is 214.5. BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic meet when Milwaukee faces Dallas. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.4 points per game.
FOX Sports
Borje Salming, who played for Leafs for 16 years, dies at 71
TORONTO (AP) — Hall of Fame defenseman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 seasons, died at 71. He had Lou Gehrig’s disease. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming’s death in a statement on Friday. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL.
Why Calle Jarnkrok is Getting a Push to the Maple Leafs' Top-Six Forward Group Against the Wild on Friday
In an effort to find the right mix on the second line, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok will get a chance to prove his offensive value alongside John Tavares and Mitch Marner on Friday.
FOX Sports
Rams to face Chiefs for first time since epic 2018 game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs were oh-so close to playing in the Super Bowl in February. On Sunday, they'll get to face each other under far different circumstances at Arrowhead Stadium. The Rams are off to a 3-7 start, the worst...
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Buffalo Sabres – 11/25/22
The New Jersey Devils’ win streak came to an end in a 2-1 loss following a wild night at Prudential Center on Nov. 21 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. They will now look to rebound against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center at 8:00 pm. The Devils are 16-4-0 on the season, good for 32 points and first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Sabres, meanwhile, are 9-11-0 and have 18 points, putting them seventh in the Atlantic Division.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Duck Beer & Welcome Conor Timmins
The Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2-1 regulation win over the New Jersey Devils last night was memorable for a number of reasons. First, the team did it with a depleted lineup – especially a depleted defence. Second, the Blue and White beat a team that (a) was on a 13-game winning streak and (b) had beaten them in overtime back in Toronto the week before. Third, the team won even after being pelted by full cans of beer and other assorted debris.
FOX Sports
Tatum and the Celtics face the Wizards
Washington Wizards (10-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (15-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Washington. He's fourth in the league scoring 30.5 points per game. The Celtics are 9-4 in Eastern Conference games. Boston is 1-1 in...
FOX Sports
NBA suspends Lakers' Beverley 3 games for shoving Ayton
The NBA gave Patrick Beverley a three-game suspension Thursday, two days after the Los Angeles Lakers guard was ejected for shoving Phoenix's Deandre Ayton from behind. The suspension will cost Beverley $268,966, or about 2.1% of his $13 million salary. It's the second time Beverley has been suspended for shoving...
FOX Sports
NFL, College football odds: Michigan-Ohio State, Packers-Eagles best bets
I’m still trying to recover from last weekend’s Jets (+3.5) bet. Losing on a punt return touchdown in the final minute took a year off my life. Our best bets (27-24-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with five plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
FOX Sports
NBA Front Office Confidential: Giannis, Beverley catching unfair heat?
When Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo knocked over a ladder belonging to the Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center crew, as they were breaking down the court following the 76ers' 110-102 victory over the Bucks, the condemnation on social media was swift and furious. It was, in the opinion of a variety...
FOX Sports
Cowboys win despite sluggish Thanksgiving performance: Pros and cons
Much like your favorite uncle after a post-turkey nap, the Dallas Cowboys woke up after halftime. Maybe it was the short turnaround for a Thursday game, maybe it was the illness that passed through their roster in the last few days. For that matter, maybe the Cowboys themselves had a Thanksgiving feast before kickoff. But during a sluggish first half against the New York Giants, this hardly looked like the team that just savaged Minnesota four days prior.
FOX Sports
Vikings now 9-2 after offense carries them to another one-score win
When Thanksgiving ended, they had reached 9-2 the hard way. But the Minnesota Vikings will take it. Minnesota has won yet another one-score game. It's the only way they know how to win this season, apparently; the Vikings have the NFL's second-best winning percentage but the 14th-best point differential. All but one of their victories this year have come by eight or fewer points and often include some nail-biting finish. See Week 10 in Buffalo for recent dramatic proof.
FOX Sports
Eagles try to keep NFL-best record alive in game vs Packers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles are trying to make Green Bay's playoff hopes fade to black. Philadelphia is flying high as the best team in the NFL with a 9-1 record, a pretty good mark in any season, but one historically in franchise history that has steered the Eagles on a path toward greatness.
