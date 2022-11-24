Read full article on original website
No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers and the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils square off in Portland, Oregon
Duke Blue Devils (6-1) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -2; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 Duke Blue Devils and the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers square off at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The Boilermakers have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Purdue ranks sixth...
Portland State Vikings and the Oregon State Beavers play in Portland, Oregon
Oregon State Beavers (3-3) vs. Portland State Vikings (2-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland State -2.5; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Portland State Vikings take on the Oregon State Beavers in Portland, Oregon. The Vikings have a 2-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Portland State averages 83.8 points while outscoring opponents...
No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels play in Portland, Oregon
North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -2; over/under is 154.5. BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels and the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide square off in Portland, Oregon. The Crimson Tide are 5-1 in non-conference play. Alabama leads the...
West Virginia Mountaineers and the Florida Gators square off in Portland, Oregon
Florida Gators (4-2) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (5-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -1.5; over/under is 147.5. BOTTOM LINE: The West Virginia Mountaineers play the Florida Gators in Portland, Oregon. The Mountaineers are 5-1 in non-conference play. West Virginia averages 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 16.9 points per...
UNC-Greensboro 77, Montana St. 66
MONTANA ST. (3-3) Belo 6-12 6-11 18, Lecholat 1-2 0-0 2, Battle 5-12 2-3 14, Brown 1-6 1-2 3, Patterson 2-4 0-0 6, Ford 2-5 0-0 5, Fuller 1-4 2-2 5, Osobor 4-5 5-7 13, McMahon 0-1 0-0 0, Gazelas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 16-25 66. UNC-GREENSBORO (3-2) Abdulsalam...
