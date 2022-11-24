Is it time for the Buffalo Bills to get featured yearly on Thanksgiving?. Based on television and streaming viewership for this year’s game, the answer may be yes. Buffalo kicked off this year’s three game slate of games on Thanksgiving Day facing the Detroit Lions. The matchup had plenty of intrigue as the Bills are one of this year’s Super Bowl favorites while the Lions entered the matchup on a three-game win streak. The game itself delivered as well.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO