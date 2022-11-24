Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Related
FOX Sports
New Jersey visits New York after Hughes' hat trick
New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (8-6-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the New York Rangers after Jack Hughes' hat trick against the Washington Capitals in the Devils' 5-1 win. New York is 1-3-0 against the...
FOX Sports
Lightning visit the Sabres after Point's 2-goal performance
Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Buffalo Sabres after Brayden Point scored two goals in the Lightning's 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues. Buffalo is 3-6-0 against the Atlantic...
FOX Sports
Coyotes face the Wild in Central Division play
Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-7-2, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: Central Division foes meet when the Minnesota Wild play the Arizona Coyotes. Minnesota is 2-2-0 against the Central Division and 7-7-2 overall. The Wild have a 3-5-1 record when they commit...
FOX Sports
Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory
Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
FOX Sports
Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway...
FOX Sports
Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid.
The Hockey Writers
Buffalo Sabres’ Best Trades Ever
When it comes to making trades, every team in professional sports has had both successes and failures, and the Buffalo Sabres are no different. In the team’s ongoing, 53-year history, some transactions have not aged well, while some have proved very beneficial. In the past we’ve looked at some...
Bills vs. Lions Thanksgiving Thriller: 3 Observations From Buffalo Big Win
The Buffalo Bills took a bite out of the turkey and the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.
FOX Sports
Borje Salming, who played for Leafs for 16 years, dies at 71
TORONTO (AP) — Hall of Fame defenseman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 seasons, died at 71. He had Lou Gehrig’s disease. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming’s death in a statement on Friday. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL.
Bills deliver record ratings for CBS & Paramount Plus. Should Buffalo be featured yearly on Thanksgiving?
Is it time for the Buffalo Bills to get featured yearly on Thanksgiving?. Based on television and streaming viewership for this year’s game, the answer may be yes. Buffalo kicked off this year’s three game slate of games on Thanksgiving Day facing the Detroit Lions. The matchup had plenty of intrigue as the Bills are one of this year’s Super Bowl favorites while the Lions entered the matchup on a three-game win streak. The game itself delivered as well.
Comments / 0