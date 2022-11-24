Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Towson Tigers and the Mercer Bears meet in Savannah, Georgia
Mercer Bears (4-3) vs. Towson Tigers (6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Towson -4; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Towson Tigers play the Mercer Bears at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. The Tigers are 6-1 in non-conference play. Towson scores 69.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.
Chicago State takes on Marquette on 3-game losing streak
Chicago State Cougars (2-5) at Marquette Golden Eagles (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -27.5; over/under is 147. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State looks to break its three-game skid with a win over Marquette. The Golden Eagles have gone 3-0 in home games. Marquette has a 4-2 record against opponents over .500.
