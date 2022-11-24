ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

mymotherlode.com

Two Possible Championship Titles On The Line

Sonora, CA — Tomorrow, Sonora and Summerville will hit the high school football gridiron to compete for the Division Five and Six Sac Joaquin Section Championships. First-seed Summerville will play second-seeded Hughson at 1 p.m. Saturday at the neutral location of Saint Mary’s High School in Stockton. The Summerville Bears beat the fifth-seeded Bradshaw Christian Pride last Friday night in the semifinals of the Division 6 playoffs, 40-14, to make it to the championship game.
SONORA, CA
High School Football PRO

Sacramento, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento-area homeless teen finds a home in football

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Football, family and faith helped a Sacramento teen in his journey to find a home. Tito Mavae,18, experienced homelessness for years, and it kept the high school football player off the gridiron. That is until the Capital Christian community stepped in and gave Mavae a place...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:44.79. (1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 44.79) Estimated jackpot: $203,000. ¶ To win...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Hmong New Year in Sacramento expected to bring more than 40,000 people

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The biggest cultural event within the Hmong community in Sacramento is back after a two-year pandemic pause. The Hmong New Year festivities returned for its 17th year and kicked off its three-day festival at Cal Expo this Friday. Over 40,000 people are expected to attend this year's event that centers and uplifts Sacramento's Hmong community.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Folsom ultrarunner, 1 of only 23 to run a hundred 100-mile races, doesn't "take things for granted"

FOLSOM — A local man recognized internationally for running 100 miles or more 100 times said he's not stopping there.Medals and mementos line Ray Sanchez's garage, each documenting the drive of this Folsom man who doesn't take life sitting down.Sanchez is part of the 100 x 100's club. He's one of 23 ultrarunners in the world to officially complete 100 ultra marathons at a distance of 100 miles or more.His favorite race is Badwater — the world's toughest foot race which is a 135-mile run from Death Valley to Mount Whitney. The first time he ran it, he started strong,...
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Man fatally shot near Sacramento City College

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Sacramento City College around 4 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department. According to police, when officers arrived on the scene in the area of the 4100 block of 23rd Street, they found that a male victim had been taken to a local […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

First night of 'Give Thanks' sells out at Sacramento Railyards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday night kicked off the beginning of the "Give Thanks" electronic dance music festival at the Railyards in Sacramento. The two-day festival began at 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday at the same time. Notable artists that headlined the event's first night included Excision, Space...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Eagles tribute brings group’s hits to Folsom

With five No. 1 singles, six Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards and six No. 1 albums, the Eagles were one of the most successful musical acts of the 1970s. At the end of the 20th century, two of the group’s albums, “Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975)” and “Hotel California,” are ranked among the 20 best-selling albums in the United States.
FOLSOM, CA
theaggie.org

How to spend a day in Davis

Follow an itinerary curated by locals to visit popular spots downtown and on the UC Davis campus. Some believe that an unassuming town like Davis doesn’t have much to offer beyond its cows and pastures, but locals say otherwise. If you’re just visiting, or looking for something new to do with your friends, here is a curated itinerary to best enjoy what Davis has to offer. Try beloved eateries, experience beautiful nature and visit incredible museums frequented by Davis residents.
DAVIS, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Drivers beware – fall rut is here for deers

California Deer Association, El Dorado County Chapter. It’s that time of year again when bucks begin the chase portion of the annual deer rut. At this time of year larger bucks that are often primarily nocturnal become active. The bucks will remain active throughout the day and night in pursuit of the next doe that is in season to breed.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

Community Policy