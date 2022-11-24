Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grant Pacers win their first Section Championship since 2014, down Christian Brothers Falcons 20-12
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Grant Pacers downed the Christian Brothers Falcons with Friday’s 20-12 victory to notch the school’s eighth Sac-Joaquin Section Championship and the first since 2014.
KCRA.com
Sacramento area runner breaks 5K record at Run to Feed the Hungry
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento area Run to Feed the Hungry participant broke a national record on Thanksgiving Day. Jacob Nur is a 67-year-old nurse in Sacramento who started running 14 years ago. This year, Nur was looking to break the 5K record at Run to Feed the Hungry,...
From the Golden 1 Center to Hughes Stadium, these are the sports venues in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento is home to various venues for sporting events in the city. The city is currently home to professional teams in basketball, soccer and baseball. There are even stadiums for college football at Sacramento State and Sacramento City College. Here is a breakdown of the different sports venues in Sacramento. Golden […]
mymotherlode.com
Two Possible Championship Titles On The Line
Sonora, CA — Tomorrow, Sonora and Summerville will hit the high school football gridiron to compete for the Division Five and Six Sac Joaquin Section Championships. First-seed Summerville will play second-seeded Hughson at 1 p.m. Saturday at the neutral location of Saint Mary’s High School in Stockton. The Summerville Bears beat the fifth-seeded Bradshaw Christian Pride last Friday night in the semifinals of the Division 6 playoffs, 40-14, to make it to the championship game.
Sacramento area high school football scores: Live updates & live streams from SJS Finals
Follow SBLive for live updates and all of the latest CIF high school football scores as the 2022 SJS champions are crowned
Sacramento, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Christian Brothers High School football team will have a game with Grant Union High School on November 25, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
KCRA.com
Sacramento-area homeless teen finds a home in football
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Football, family and faith helped a Sacramento teen in his journey to find a home. Tito Mavae,18, experienced homelessness for years, and it kept the high school football player off the gridiron. That is until the Capital Christian community stepped in and gave Mavae a place...
Bakersfield Californian
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:44.79. (1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 44.79) Estimated jackpot: $203,000. ¶ To win...
KCRA.com
Hmong New Year in Sacramento expected to bring more than 40,000 people
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The biggest cultural event within the Hmong community in Sacramento is back after a two-year pandemic pause. The Hmong New Year festivities returned for its 17th year and kicked off its three-day festival at Cal Expo this Friday. Over 40,000 people are expected to attend this year's event that centers and uplifts Sacramento's Hmong community.
Downtown Sacramento used to have a lake in the 1800s. Here’s what happened to it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People walking in downtown Sacramento near the train station would have once been greeted by a lake that covered several blocks of the city. Originally named Sutter Lake, a map made by a city surveyor, dated 1873, shows the body of water stretching from Front and Sixth streets, between I and […]
Folsom ultrarunner, 1 of only 23 to run a hundred 100-mile races, doesn't "take things for granted"
FOLSOM — A local man recognized internationally for running 100 miles or more 100 times said he's not stopping there.Medals and mementos line Ray Sanchez's garage, each documenting the drive of this Folsom man who doesn't take life sitting down.Sanchez is part of the 100 x 100's club. He's one of 23 ultrarunners in the world to officially complete 100 ultra marathons at a distance of 100 miles or more.His favorite race is Badwater — the world's toughest foot race which is a 135-mile run from Death Valley to Mount Whitney. The first time he ran it, he started strong,...
'It's a beautiful place' | Have you visited the California State Indian Museum in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — November is Native American Heritage Month and November 25 is Native American Heritage Day. This time is dedicated to honoring Indigenous peoples past and present. But - no matter the date - you can recognize Native people, history, and culture year round. You might want to...
Man fatally shot near Sacramento City College
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Sacramento City College around 4 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department. According to police, when officers arrived on the scene in the area of the 4100 block of 23rd Street, they found that a male victim had been taken to a local […]
KCRA.com
2022 Black Friday busy in Sacramento area — but not compared to years past
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The hectic, rushed and crowded scene that Black Friday was known for may be a thing of the past, as fewer than normal shoppers trickled into stores. The 2022 Black Friday comes as stores experience a surplus, in the wake of supply shortages in 2021. Financial...
KCRA.com
First night of 'Give Thanks' sells out at Sacramento Railyards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday night kicked off the beginning of the "Give Thanks" electronic dance music festival at the Railyards in Sacramento. The two-day festival began at 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday at the same time. Notable artists that headlined the event's first night included Excision, Space...
Four rescued from roller coaster at Northern California Scandia
The girls were given "treats and tickets to return to the amusement center later" as compensation for their hour stuck on the ride.
Mountain Democrat
Eagles tribute brings group’s hits to Folsom
With five No. 1 singles, six Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards and six No. 1 albums, the Eagles were one of the most successful musical acts of the 1970s. At the end of the 20th century, two of the group’s albums, “Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975)” and “Hotel California,” are ranked among the 20 best-selling albums in the United States.
theaggie.org
How to spend a day in Davis
Follow an itinerary curated by locals to visit popular spots downtown and on the UC Davis campus. Some believe that an unassuming town like Davis doesn’t have much to offer beyond its cows and pastures, but locals say otherwise. If you’re just visiting, or looking for something new to do with your friends, here is a curated itinerary to best enjoy what Davis has to offer. Try beloved eateries, experience beautiful nature and visit incredible museums frequented by Davis residents.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Drivers beware – fall rut is here for deers
California Deer Association, El Dorado County Chapter. It’s that time of year again when bucks begin the chase portion of the annual deer rut. At this time of year larger bucks that are often primarily nocturnal become active. The bucks will remain active throughout the day and night in pursuit of the next doe that is in season to breed.
Here's a list of stores in the Sacramento region open on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanksgiving weekend is around the corner along with the inevitable last minute trip to the grocery store amid the holiday rush. Raley's, WinCo and other stores in the region typically close early on the holidays to give employees time to celebrate with family,. However some larger...
Comments / 0