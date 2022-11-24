ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Bakersfield Californian

Pittsburgh Panthers play the Northwestern Wildcats, seek 4th straight victory

Pittsburgh Panthers (4-3) at Northwestern Wildcats (5-1) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Panthers take on Northwestern. The Wildcats are 3-0 in home games. Northwestern scores 65.2 points and has outscored opponents by 13.5 points per game. The Panthers are 0-0 in road...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bakersfield Californian

West Virginia Mountaineers and the Florida Gators square off in Portland, Oregon

Florida Gators (4-2) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (5-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -1.5; over/under is 147.5. BOTTOM LINE: The West Virginia Mountaineers play the Florida Gators in Portland, Oregon. The Mountaineers are 5-1 in non-conference play. West Virginia averages 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 16.9 points per...
GAINESVILLE, FL

