Philadelphia, PA

Bakersfield Californian

Delaware visits Pennsylvania following Slajchert's 33-point outing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (3-2) at Pennsylvania Quakers (4-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pennsylvania -3.5; over/under is 145. BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens after Clark Slajchert scored 33 points in Pennsylvania's 81-69 victory against the Colgate Raiders. The Quakers have gone 2-1 at home. Pennsylvania averages 13.8...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bakersfield Californian

Monmouth takes on Lehigh on 6-game losing streak

Monmouth Hawks (0-6) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-2) BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth comes into the matchup with Lehigh after losing six games in a row. The Mountain Hawks are 2-0 in home games. Lehigh scores 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game. The Hawks have gone 0-4 away...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Bakersfield Californian

Battle and Temple host Drexel

Drexel Dragons (3-3) at Temple Owls (2-4) BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on the Drexel Dragons after Khalif Battle scored 26 points in Temple's 61-49 loss to the Richmond Spiders. The Owls have gone 1-2 in home games. Temple is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

