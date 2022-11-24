Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
NHL
Blue Jackets-Predators game scheduled for Nov. 26 postponed
Bridgestone Arena impacted by water main break; makeup date to be announced. Tomorrow's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing issues caused by a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: 9 Losses, Horvat, Hayes & Tortorella
A new coach stands behind the bench for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2022-23, but not much else has changed. One season after an injury-plagued team painfully limped its way through losing streaks of 10 and 13 in 2021-22, they’ve lost nine in a row for the first signs of trouble during the John Tortorella era. A 4-1 blowout loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL Thanksgiving Showdown on Friday was the ugliest effort to date for a shorthanded lineup.
FOX Sports
Blues host the Stars after Kyrou's 2-goal game
Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars after Jordan Kyrou's two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Blues' 5-4 overtime win. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 2-2-0...
FOX Sports
Coyotes face the Wild in Central Division play
Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-7-2, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: Central Division foes meet when the Minnesota Wild play the Arizona Coyotes. Minnesota is 2-2-0 against the Central Division and 7-7-2 overall. The Wild have a 3-5-1 record when they commit...
FOX Sports
New York aims to keep win streak going, hosts Philadelphia
Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (11-6-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -211, Flyers +176; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will attempt to keep a three-game win streak going when they host the Philadelphia Flyers.
Jackets end six game homestand with 3-2 loss to Islanders
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his third game-winning goal of the season and the New York Islanders extended their winning streak to three games with a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored, and Mathew Barzal had two assists for the Islanders. Ilya […]
FOX Sports
Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway...
Yardbarker
When Ilya Samsonov Might Return in Goal for the Maple Leafs
PITTSBURGH — When Ilya Samsonov was spotted in full equipment just one day after he injured his knee against the Boston Bruins, there was optimism that the Russian goaltender might return sooner than expected. But it’s been three weeks since Samsonov got into game and it looks he won’t...
FOX Sports
Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory
Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
Predators postpone 2 games due to Nashville water main break
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators postponed home games scheduled for Friday and Saturday because of a water main break that soaked their downtown arena. Hours after the Predators decided they couldn’t play Friday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche, the team announced it also postponed Saturday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Makeup dates for the two games will be announced later. The NHL said the water main break that occurred Friday morning “significantly impacted the event level” of Bridgestone Arena. Team locker rooms and the ice surface are on the event level. Predators President and CEO Sean Henry told reporters that the water in the event level ranged from 3 inches to 3 feet.
FOX Sports
Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid.
Yardbarker
Flames Can Look to Blue Jackets to Trade for Forward
The Calgary Flames have yet to move one of their many defencemen on one-way contracts. A couple of them don’t seem to be worth much since they already cleared waivers this season, but a few should pique the interest of teams struggling to find help on the backend. Defecne is the area the Flames must utilize in a trade to help them get stronger up front and back to the top of their division.
NHL
Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game
Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
FOX Sports
Borje Salming, who played for Leafs for 16 years, dies at 71
TORONTO (AP) — Hall of Fame defenseman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 seasons, died at 71. He had Lou Gehrig’s disease. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming’s death in a statement on Friday. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Senators, Maple Leafs, Ducks, Oilers, Penguins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are more specifics when it comes to how many teams the Ottawa Senators have had conversations with about trading for a defenseman. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs have their hands somewhat tied based on the timing of multiple injuries on their blue line.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Will Have a Tough Time Trading Myers
The Vancouver Canucks have received some interest in 6-foot-8 defenceman Tyler Myers recently. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators have looked into adding the blueliner but have not made a deal. The Maple Leafs showed interest in the Myers after losing three of their top defenceman to injuries. However,...
Comments / 0