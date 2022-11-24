ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Alabama State Hornets travel to the Ohio Bobcats

Alabama State Hornets (1-6) at Ohio Bobcats (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -15.5; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Alabama State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents. The Bobcats are 2-0 in home games. Ohio has a 0-3 record against opponents above .500. The Hornets are 0-6...
Bakersfield Californian

Henderson leads Canisius against Buffalo after 24-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-3) at Buffalo Bulls (2-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -6.5; over/under is 148.5. BOTTOM LINE: Canisius takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Jordan Henderson scored 24 points in Canisius' 79-70 loss to the Cornell Big Red. The Bulls are 1-1 in home games. Buffalo is 1-0 in...
BUFFALO, NY
Bakersfield Californian

NICHOLLS STATE 72, SAN DIEGO 70

Percentages: FG .565, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Jones 4-8, Terrell 2-2, Amir-Paul 1-1, Thomas 1-3, Nelson 0-1, Huffman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins 2, Jones). Turnovers: 16 (Jones 4, Thomas 3, Del Cadia 2, Terrell 2, Amir-Paul, Collins, Huffman, Littles, Nelson). Steals:...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

FLORIDA 81, OREGON STATE 68

Percentages: FG .464, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Bilodeau 2-3, Pope 2-4, Marial 1-1, Ryuny 1-1, Krass 1-2, Rataj 1-2, Stevens 0-1, Akanno 0-3, Taylor 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Marial 2, Andela, Bilodeau, Ibekwe). Turnovers: 9 (Taylor 6, Andela 2, Akanno). Steals: 4...
CORVALLIS, OR
Bakersfield Californian

Ill.-Chicago 78, Green Bay 64

ILL.-CHICAGO (5-2) Fens 2-3 0-0 4, Anderson 8-13 7-9 25, Carter 5-9 7-13 18, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Okani 5-9 4-5 14, Jones 2-4 1-2 5, Skobalj 1-5 0-0 3, Clay 2-4 0-0 5, Brownell 0-1 0-0 0, Saragba 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-51 19-29 78. GREEN BAY (0-6) Cummings...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bakersfield Californian

Michigan St. 74, Oregon 70

OREGON (2-4) Guerrier 3-5 0-0 8, Dante 2-3 0-0 4, Ware 7-17 1-2 17, Richardson 10-21 4-5 28, Soares 4-9 1-1 10, Reichle 0-0 0-0 0, Wur 1-4 0-0 3, Bittle 0-2 0-0 0, J.Cooper 0-1 0-0 0, Parris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 6-8 70. MICHIGAN ST. (4-2) Hauser...
ANN ARBOR, MI

