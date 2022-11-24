ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Henderson leads Canisius against Buffalo after 24-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-3) at Buffalo Bulls (2-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -6.5; over/under is 148.5. BOTTOM LINE: Canisius takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Jordan Henderson scored 24 points in Canisius' 79-70 loss to the Cornell Big Red. The Bulls are 1-1 in home games. Buffalo is 1-0 in...
BUFFALO, NY
Alabama State Hornets travel to the Ohio Bobcats

Alabama State Hornets (1-6) at Ohio Bobcats (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -15.5; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Alabama State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents. The Bobcats are 2-0 in home games. Ohio has a 0-3 record against opponents above .500. The Hornets are 0-6...
PENN STATE 70, LAFAYETTE 57

Percentages: FG .310, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (O'Boyle 4-5, Berger 2-7, Jenkins 1-3, Vander Baan 1-3, Fulton 1-5, Zambie 0-1, Brantley 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jenkins). Turnovers: 11 (Rubayo 3, Fulton 2, Rivera 2, Jenkins, O'Boyle, Thompson, Vander Baan). Steals: 4 (O'Boyle...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Michigan St. 74, Oregon 70

OREGON (2-4) Guerrier 3-5 0-0 8, Dante 2-3 0-0 4, Ware 7-17 1-2 17, Richardson 10-21 4-5 28, Soares 4-9 1-1 10, Reichle 0-0 0-0 0, Wur 1-4 0-0 3, Bittle 0-2 0-0 0, J.Cooper 0-1 0-0 0, Parris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 6-8 70. MICHIGAN ST. (4-2) Hauser...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Florida 81, Oregon St. 68

OREGON ST. (3-3) Ryuny 1-2 0-0 3, Taylor 2-8 4-4 8, Marial 2-4 0-0 5, Akanno 3-9 2-4 8, Pope 4-10 2-2 12, Bilodeau 5-8 0-1 12, Rataj 5-6 0-1 11, Stevens 0-2 0-2 0, Andela 2-2 0-0 4, Ibekwe 1-3 0-2 2, Krass 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-56 8-16 68.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Washington 71, Fordham 62

WASHINGTON (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.077, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Noble 1-3, Grothaus 1-3, Ladine 1-3, Stines 1-3, Schwartz 0-3, Van Dyke 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Noble 1, Stines 1) Turnovers: 12 (Daniels 3, Van Dyke 2, Team 2, Schwartz 1, Noble 1, Oliver 1, Grothaus 1, Ladine 1)
WASHINGTON, DC
EASTERN WASHINGTON 81, STONY BROOK 52

Percentages: FG .554, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Price 3-3, Harper 2-3, Allegri 2-6, Coward 1-2, Stroud 1-2, Venters 1-6, Davis 0-1, Erikstrup 0-1, George 0-1, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Venters 4, Allegri, Davis, George, Price, Stroud). Steals: 10 (Allegri...
CHENEY, WA
Trib HSSN 2022-23 WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball preseason breakdown

Mt. Lebanon captured the WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball championship last season to give coach Dori Oldaker a fourth WPIAL title in her 19 years with the Blue Devils. After the team finished as the PIAA runners-up, Oldaker decided to resign to spend more time watching her daughters play basketball at South Fayette. A dean of WPIAL girls basketball coaches, Oldaker compiled a career record of 495-139, and her teams were a fixture atop the standings throughout her tenure.
PITTSBURGH, PA
QUINNIPIAC 70, MONTANA STATE 53

Percentages: FG .403, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Jones 4-4, Balanc 3-7, Kortright 1-4, Williams 1-4, Nweke 0-1, Chenery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Chenery). Turnovers: 10 (Jones 4, Nweke 2, Otieno 2, Chenery, Kortright). Steals: 6 (Kortright 3, Lewis, Otieno, Williams). Technical Fouls:...
BOZEMAN, MT
UNC GREENSBORO 77, MONTANA STATE 66

Percentages: FG .431, FT .640. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Patterson 2-4, Battle 2-6, Fuller 1-1, Ford 1-3, Lecholat 0-1, McMahon 0-1, Brown 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Battle, Lecholat, McMahon, Osobor). Turnovers: 16 (Battle 3, Brown 3, Lecholat 3, Belo 2, Ford 2, Fuller, Gazelas,...
BOZEMAN, MT
SOUTH ALABAMA 78, EVANSVILLE 67

Percentages: FG .450, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (White 4-11, Parham 3-6, Brown 2-6, Jones 1-6, Franklin 0-1, Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Brown 2). Turnovers: 6 (Samuel 4, Jones, Moore). Steals: 5 (Brown, Jones, Moore, Parham, White). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. EVANSVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
EVANSVILLE, IN
UIC 78, GREEN BAY 64

ILL.-CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .529, FT .655. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Anderson 2-5, Clay 1-2, Skobalj 1-4, Carter 1-5, Brownell 0-1, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Carter, Clay, Fens, Okani, Skobalj). Turnovers: 10 (Anderson 4, Carter 3, Okani 2, Jackson). Steals: 7 (Carter 2, Anderson,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Ill.-Chicago 78, Green Bay 64

ILL.-CHICAGO (5-2) Fens 2-3 0-0 4, Anderson 8-13 7-9 25, Carter 5-9 7-13 18, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Okani 5-9 4-5 14, Jones 2-4 1-2 5, Skobalj 1-5 0-0 3, Clay 2-4 0-0 5, Brownell 0-1 0-0 0, Saragba 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-51 19-29 78. GREEN BAY (0-6) Cummings...
GREEN BAY, WI
THE CITADEL 74, IUPUI 53

Percentages: FG .443, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Morgan 6-11, Ash 2-8, Clark 0-1, Maynard 0-1, Price 0-1, Durr 0-2, McAllister 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Clark). Turnovers: 14 (Price 4, Smith 3, Morgan 2, Ash, Clark, Davis, McAllister, Spence). Steals: 6 (Ash 3,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

