Boston, MA

Alabama State Hornets travel to the Ohio Bobcats

Alabama State Hornets (1-6) at Ohio Bobcats (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -15.5; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Alabama State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents. The Bobcats are 2-0 in home games. Ohio has a 0-3 record against opponents above .500. The Hornets are 0-6...
Henderson leads Canisius against Buffalo after 24-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-3) at Buffalo Bulls (2-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -6.5; over/under is 148.5. BOTTOM LINE: Canisius takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Jordan Henderson scored 24 points in Canisius' 79-70 loss to the Cornell Big Red. The Bulls are 1-1 in home games. Buffalo is 1-0 in...
BUFFALO, NY
QUINNIPIAC 70, MONTANA STATE 53

Percentages: FG .403, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Jones 4-4, Balanc 3-7, Kortright 1-4, Williams 1-4, Nweke 0-1, Chenery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Chenery). Turnovers: 10 (Jones 4, Nweke 2, Otieno 2, Chenery, Kortright). Steals: 6 (Kortright 3, Lewis, Otieno, Williams). Technical Fouls:...
BOZEMAN, MT
UIC 78, GREEN BAY 64

ILL.-CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .529, FT .655. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Anderson 2-5, Clay 1-2, Skobalj 1-4, Carter 1-5, Brownell 0-1, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Carter, Clay, Fens, Okani, Skobalj). Turnovers: 10 (Anderson 4, Carter 3, Okani 2, Jackson). Steals: 7 (Carter 2, Anderson,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Ill.-Chicago 78, Green Bay 64

ILL.-CHICAGO (5-2) Fens 2-3 0-0 4, Anderson 8-13 7-9 25, Carter 5-9 7-13 18, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Okani 5-9 4-5 14, Jones 2-4 1-2 5, Skobalj 1-5 0-0 3, Clay 2-4 0-0 5, Brownell 0-1 0-0 0, Saragba 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-51 19-29 78. GREEN BAY (0-6) Cummings...
GREEN BAY, WI
THE CITADEL 74, IUPUI 53

Percentages: FG .443, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Morgan 6-11, Ash 2-8, Clark 0-1, Maynard 0-1, Price 0-1, Durr 0-2, McAllister 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Clark). Turnovers: 14 (Price 4, Smith 3, Morgan 2, Ash, Clark, Davis, McAllister, Spence). Steals: 6 (Ash 3,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Arizona St. 70, American U. 61

ARIZONA ST. (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.5, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Hunt 1-7, Crisp 1-2, Erikstrup 0-2, Simmons 0-1, Skinner 0-4, Sousa 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Thompson 1, Newman 1, Sousa 1) Turnovers: 8 (Skinner 4, Erikstrup 1, Hunt 1, Thompson 1, Crisp 1) Steals: 8 (Skinner 2, Mokwuah...
TEMPE, AZ
FLORIDA 81, OREGON STATE 68

Percentages: FG .464, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Bilodeau 2-3, Pope 2-4, Marial 1-1, Ryuny 1-1, Krass 1-2, Rataj 1-2, Stevens 0-1, Akanno 0-3, Taylor 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Marial 2, Andela, Bilodeau, Ibekwe). Turnovers: 9 (Taylor 6, Andela 2, Akanno). Steals: 4...
CORVALLIS, OR
UNC GREENSBORO 77, MONTANA STATE 66

Percentages: FG .431, FT .640. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Patterson 2-4, Battle 2-6, Fuller 1-1, Ford 1-3, Lecholat 0-1, McMahon 0-1, Brown 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Battle, Lecholat, McMahon, Osobor). Turnovers: 16 (Battle 3, Brown 3, Lecholat 3, Belo 2, Ford 2, Fuller, Gazelas,...
BOZEMAN, MT
Washington 71, Fordham 62

WASHINGTON (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.077, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Noble 1-3, Grothaus 1-3, Ladine 1-3, Stines 1-3, Schwartz 0-3, Van Dyke 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Noble 1, Stines 1) Turnovers: 12 (Daniels 3, Van Dyke 2, Team 2, Schwartz 1, Noble 1, Oliver 1, Grothaus 1, Ladine 1)
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m. Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m. Seattle at Anaheim, 8 p.m. Vancouver at San Jose, 8 p.m. Ottawa at Los...
COLORADO STATE

