Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Alabama State Hornets travel to the Ohio Bobcats
Alabama State Hornets (1-6) at Ohio Bobcats (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -15.5; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Alabama State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents. The Bobcats are 2-0 in home games. Ohio has a 0-3 record against opponents above .500. The Hornets are 0-6...
Bakersfield Californian
Henderson leads Canisius against Buffalo after 24-point game
Canisius Golden Griffins (2-3) at Buffalo Bulls (2-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -6.5; over/under is 148.5. BOTTOM LINE: Canisius takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Jordan Henderson scored 24 points in Canisius' 79-70 loss to the Cornell Big Red. The Bulls are 1-1 in home games. Buffalo is 1-0 in...
Bakersfield Californian
QUINNIPIAC 70, MONTANA STATE 53
Percentages: FG .403, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Jones 4-4, Balanc 3-7, Kortright 1-4, Williams 1-4, Nweke 0-1, Chenery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Chenery). Turnovers: 10 (Jones 4, Nweke 2, Otieno 2, Chenery, Kortright). Steals: 6 (Kortright 3, Lewis, Otieno, Williams). Technical Fouls:...
Bakersfield Californian
UIC 78, GREEN BAY 64
ILL.-CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .529, FT .655. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Anderson 2-5, Clay 1-2, Skobalj 1-4, Carter 1-5, Brownell 0-1, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Carter, Clay, Fens, Okani, Skobalj). Turnovers: 10 (Anderson 4, Carter 3, Okani 2, Jackson). Steals: 7 (Carter 2, Anderson,...
Bakersfield Californian
Ill.-Chicago 78, Green Bay 64
ILL.-CHICAGO (5-2) Fens 2-3 0-0 4, Anderson 8-13 7-9 25, Carter 5-9 7-13 18, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Okani 5-9 4-5 14, Jones 2-4 1-2 5, Skobalj 1-5 0-0 3, Clay 2-4 0-0 5, Brownell 0-1 0-0 0, Saragba 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-51 19-29 78. GREEN BAY (0-6) Cummings...
Bakersfield Californian
THE CITADEL 74, IUPUI 53
Percentages: FG .443, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Morgan 6-11, Ash 2-8, Clark 0-1, Maynard 0-1, Price 0-1, Durr 0-2, McAllister 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Clark). Turnovers: 14 (Price 4, Smith 3, Morgan 2, Ash, Clark, Davis, McAllister, Spence). Steals: 6 (Ash 3,...
Bakersfield Californian
Arizona St. 70, American U. 61
ARIZONA ST. (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.5, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Hunt 1-7, Crisp 1-2, Erikstrup 0-2, Simmons 0-1, Skinner 0-4, Sousa 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Thompson 1, Newman 1, Sousa 1) Turnovers: 8 (Skinner 4, Erikstrup 1, Hunt 1, Thompson 1, Crisp 1) Steals: 8 (Skinner 2, Mokwuah...
Bakersfield Californian
FLORIDA 81, OREGON STATE 68
Percentages: FG .464, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Bilodeau 2-3, Pope 2-4, Marial 1-1, Ryuny 1-1, Krass 1-2, Rataj 1-2, Stevens 0-1, Akanno 0-3, Taylor 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Marial 2, Andela, Bilodeau, Ibekwe). Turnovers: 9 (Taylor 6, Andela 2, Akanno). Steals: 4...
Bakersfield Californian
UNC GREENSBORO 77, MONTANA STATE 66
Percentages: FG .431, FT .640. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Patterson 2-4, Battle 2-6, Fuller 1-1, Ford 1-3, Lecholat 0-1, McMahon 0-1, Brown 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Battle, Lecholat, McMahon, Osobor). Turnovers: 16 (Battle 3, Brown 3, Lecholat 3, Belo 2, Ford 2, Fuller, Gazelas,...
Bakersfield Californian
Washington 71, Fordham 62
WASHINGTON (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.077, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Noble 1-3, Grothaus 1-3, Ladine 1-3, Stines 1-3, Schwartz 0-3, Van Dyke 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Noble 1, Stines 1) Turnovers: 12 (Daniels 3, Van Dyke 2, Team 2, Schwartz 1, Noble 1, Oliver 1, Grothaus 1, Ladine 1)
Bakersfield Californian
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m. Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m. Seattle at Anaheim, 8 p.m. Vancouver at San Jose, 8 p.m. Ottawa at Los...
Comments / 0