SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist and deer sustained fatal injuries following a crash in the Igo area on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. They said a motorcyclist was driving east on Clear Creek Road, just east of Cloverdale Road, when he came around a curve and was confronted by a deer in the roadway.

IGO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO