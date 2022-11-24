Read full article on original website
Package thief caught on camera; Shasta County deputies warn locals of holiday thefts
REDDING, Calif. — The local Sheriff's office is warning residents about package thieves after a recent Sunday-morning theft was caught on camera outside of a home in Shasta Lake. A video posted to Shasta County Sheriff's Office's (SCSO) social media shows the theft at around 8 a.m. on Sunday...
Why are repeat offenders being released early? Shasta County District Attorney responds
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett understands the problems our county, and overall the state, face when it comes to a lack of jail and prison space. She said, in Shasta County, the size of the jail alone contributes to offenders being allowed back onto the...
Man arrested after stolen car fiery crash into Downtown Redding building
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a driver after a chase and a fiery crash downtown Sunday. Police said the car was stolen. Colton Smith, 22 of Orland, was arrested on a series of charges. The incident started just before 5 p.m. Sunday. A Redding police officer spotted a 1999...
Man charged with murder in Shasta County to be evaluated for mental competency
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man charged with murder in Shasta County was appointed two doctors to evaluate if he is competent to stand trial, according to Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Steven Schlapia was in court on Monday when the judge appointed two doctors after the defense called...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into deer in the Igo area on Tuesday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist and deer sustained fatal injuries following a crash in the Igo area on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. They said a motorcyclist was driving east on Clear Creek Road, just east of Cloverdale Road, when he came around a curve and was confronted by a deer in the roadway.
Anderson police arrest two drivers for DUI Friday night
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police DEpartment says that they conducted increased DUI enforcement patrols during this holiday weekend. On Friday night Anderson police arrested two people for DUI. One of the drivers was involved in a hit and run crash, and the other was almost four times over the...
Man injured in stabbing on Cypress Avenue bridge
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police are investigating a stabbing that took place Thursday afternoon in Redding. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Redding Police Department responded to the Cypress Avenue bridge after reports of a man suffering from a possible stab wound. Authorities say that the wound was non-life threatening.
Redding store burglarized only 23 days after grand opening, $15,000 of merchandise stolen
Redding Police Department (RPD) confirmed a burglary on Friday Nov. 25 at HnBcollectibles (HBC) on Hilltop Drive. HBC is a sports card and sport memorabilia store that just opened Nov 2. Owners Blake Schlinger and Hope Marshall said they were devastated to find their store was broken into early Friday morning around 3:20 a.m. Just 23 days after their grand opening.
Good Samaritan killed while trying to help crash victim on I-5 in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A good Samaritan was killed on Thanksgiving while trying to help a crash victim on Interstate 5 in Shasta County. The chain reaction crash killed two people. Northbound I-5 was closed for several hours while officers cleared the wreckage. The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on...
Redding Police arrest suspected fentanyl dealer
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was taken into custody on Wednesday after a search of his residence by Redding Police led to the discovery of numerous drugs, ammunition, and an illegal baton. Last week, members of the Redding Police Department's Bike Team were patrolling the various shopping centers within...
BREAKING: Vegetation fire burns up to five acres in Montgomery Creek
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 28, 4:45 PM:. CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit (SHU) officials confirmed firefighters are at the scene of a vegetation fire burning three to five acres in the Montgomery Creek area. Officials said the fire started around 2 p.m. and is burning near the intersection...
Firefighters respond to crash in Corning Sunday morning
CORNING, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that firefighters responded to a crash Sunday morning in Corning. It happened on southbound Interstate 5 and South Avenue. CAL FIRE says that people have been taken to the hospital. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated...
Late-night fire damages business in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. 2:45 P.M. UPDATE - Red Bluff Fire Department put out a fire that damaged a business. The fire was reported at 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Main Street. A witness reported seeing flames on top of the Launderland Laundromat building. The Red Bluff...
BREAKING: Firefighters extinguish fire behind Red Bluff diner/laundromat
RED BLUFF, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 28, 10:30 PM:. Firefighters are currently at the scene of a commercial structure fire at the Cozy Diner/Launder Land building off of S. Main Street in Red Bluff, according to officials with the City of Red Bluff Fire Department. Officials said their firefighters...
Motorcycle vs vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Anderson results in two fatalities
ANDERSON, Calif. - 8:30 P.M UPDATE - A CHP officer confirmed with Action News Now that there were two fatalities in the crash on Interstate 5 in Anderson. Action News Now is currently working to get more information regarding the crash confirmed by the CHP. At approximately 5:36 p.m. on...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed by semi-truck in downtown Redding
The Shasta County Coroner's office identified a homeless woman who was run over by a semi-truck Saturday night while she was sleeping in tent as 57-year-old Lori Louise Rasmussen of Redding. The truck driver was backing up, going in a westerly direction on State Street, west of Favretto Avenue when...
Redding woman collects over 500 lbs of dog food and donations for local animal shelter
REDDING. Calif. — It's the time of year for giving. And, for one Redding local, this means helping those who cannot help themselves. After seeing a KRCR report on shelters meeting their full capacity, she felt inspired to give back. So, that's exactly what she did. Diane Behling works...
Motorcyclist sustains major injuries following crash in East Redding on Thursday night
REDDING, Calif. — A motorcycle driver sustained major injuries after a crash involving a Prius in East Redding on Thursday afternoon. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in the Redding area, their dispatchers received a report of a crash involving a white Prius and a motorcycle near Old Oregon Trail and Leighton Road at 3:55 p.m. Thursday.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new fire station in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Local officials, fire officials, and lumber officials took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Anderson's newest fire station: station 47. "This is the first facility of its kind for Shasta County Fire Department, and we look forward to enhancing our capabilities and service from this location," CAL FIRE/Shasta County Fire Department Chief Sean O'Hara wrote in a press release on Monday. "Thanks to the support of the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, Sierra Pacific Industries, the City of Anderson and many generations of Shasta County Firefighters...we are able to be here today."
Tehama County alerts people about data breach compromising social security numbers
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Tehama County is sending letters to people whose personal information may have been compromised in a data breach. The Tehama County Department of Social Services said an unauthorized party gained access to their iIT network between November 2021 and April 2022. The compromised information includes names,...
