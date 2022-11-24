ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcrtv.com

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into deer in the Igo area on Tuesday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist and deer sustained fatal injuries following a crash in the Igo area on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. They said a motorcyclist was driving east on Clear Creek Road, just east of Cloverdale Road, when he came around a curve and was confronted by a deer in the roadway.
IGO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Anderson police arrest two drivers for DUI Friday night

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police DEpartment says that they conducted increased DUI enforcement patrols during this holiday weekend. On Friday night Anderson police arrested two people for DUI. One of the drivers was involved in a hit and run crash, and the other was almost four times over the...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man injured in stabbing on Cypress Avenue bridge

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police are investigating a stabbing that took place Thursday afternoon in Redding. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Redding Police Department responded to the Cypress Avenue bridge after reports of a man suffering from a possible stab wound. Authorities say that the wound was non-life threatening.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Police arrest suspected fentanyl dealer

REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was taken into custody on Wednesday after a search of his residence by Redding Police led to the discovery of numerous drugs, ammunition, and an illegal baton. Last week, members of the Redding Police Department's Bike Team were patrolling the various shopping centers within...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters respond to crash in Corning Sunday morning

CORNING, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that firefighters responded to a crash Sunday morning in Corning. It happened on southbound Interstate 5 and South Avenue. CAL FIRE says that people have been taken to the hospital. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Late-night fire damages business in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. 2:45 P.M. UPDATE - Red Bluff Fire Department put out a fire that damaged a business. The fire was reported at 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Main Street. A witness reported seeing flames on top of the Launderland Laundromat building. The Red Bluff...
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

BREAKING: Firefighters extinguish fire behind Red Bluff diner/laundromat

RED BLUFF, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 28, 10:30 PM:. Firefighters are currently at the scene of a commercial structure fire at the Cozy Diner/Launder Land building off of S. Main Street in Red Bluff, according to officials with the City of Red Bluff Fire Department. Officials said their firefighters...
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Motorcyclist sustains major injuries following crash in East Redding on Thursday night

REDDING, Calif. — A motorcycle driver sustained major injuries after a crash involving a Prius in East Redding on Thursday afternoon. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in the Redding area, their dispatchers received a report of a crash involving a white Prius and a motorcycle near Old Oregon Trail and Leighton Road at 3:55 p.m. Thursday.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new fire station in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — Local officials, fire officials, and lumber officials took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Anderson's newest fire station: station 47. "This is the first facility of its kind for Shasta County Fire Department, and we look forward to enhancing our capabilities and service from this location," CAL FIRE/Shasta County Fire Department Chief Sean O'Hara wrote in a press release on Monday. "Thanks to the support of the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, Sierra Pacific Industries, the City of Anderson and many generations of Shasta County Firefighters...we are able to be here today."
ANDERSON, CA

