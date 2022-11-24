Read full article on original website
Ocoee Fire Department to kick off Operation Santa
The Ocoee Fire Department is getting ready to kick off its 22nd annual Operation Santa which will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 29, Dec. 1, Dec. 6, Dec. 8, Dec. 13 and Dec. 15. According to the flyer for the event, "Santa Claus and his helpers...
Joseph Khayat named Health Central COO
Joseph Khayat has been named chief operating officer of Orlando Health – Health Central Hospital. In this role, Khayat will be responsible for the operations of the hospital. He also will provide oversight for the development of high-quality and cost-effective programs and services to meet the needs of patients, physicians and team members.
Christmas tree lot returns to downtown Winter Garden
Billy Flanigan has set up his tent and filled it with Fraser firs at the corner of Plant and Dillard streets. Local entertainer Billy Flanigan has returned to downtown Winter Garden this year with his Santa’s Old Fashioned Christmas Trees. He is selling Fraser Fir trees, wreaths and holiday décor at 114 E. Plant St., Winter Garden, as well as at Windermere High School, 5523 Winter Garden Vineland Road.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Josiah Wang
Windermere Preparatory School freshman golfer Josiah Wang recently earned second place at the FHSAA Class 1A Golf State Championship with a final score of 71 — one point under first place. Wang has been playing golf for only five years and is looking forward to his next season as part of the Lakers golf team.
