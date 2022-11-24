ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Former Tory chair joins rebellion over Sunak’s onshore windfarm ban

Rishi Sunak is embroiled in a growing rebellion over his ban on new onshore windfarms as the former Conservative chairman Jake Berry became the latest senior MP to announce he would join an effort to overturn the policy. The former cabinet minister said he would support the former levelling up...
The Next Web

Startups, take note! These are the tech sectors the EU’s funding in 2023

On Tuesday, the European Council approved the EU’s general budget for 2023. This was agreed in negotiations with the European Parliament a week earlier. The two institutions have committed to a total budget of €186.6 billion next year — an increase of 1.1% compared to 2022. According...
BBC

Jacob Rees-Mogg's ex-business partner returns as trade minister

Rishi Sunak has been criticised for re-appointing Dominic Johnson as a trade minister 26 days after he was sacked. The Conservative donor and ex-business partner of MP Jacob Rees-Mogg was given a lifetime peerage so he could serve in Liz Truss's government, but was later dismissed by Mr Sunak. Labour's...
US News and World Report

UK PM Sunak Committed to Bringing Net Migration Down - Spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is committed to bringing net migration to the United Kingdom down from record levels, his spokesman said on Thursday, adding that the government would look at all options to ensure the system was working. "The prime minister is fully committed to bringing...
The Associated Press

Germany, France pledge mutual support to avert energy crunch

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and France pledged Friday to provide each other mutual support in preventing a possible energy crisis after supplies from Russia dried up amid the war in Ukraine. As part of a joint agreement signed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne,...
US News and World Report

EU Weighs Plans to Impose Rules on NGO Migrant Rescue Ships

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union interior ministers on Friday weighed proposals to ease tensions between France and Italy over migrants arriving on their shores without authorization, including a possible crackdown on charity-run ships doing search and rescue work in the Mediterranean Sea. In recent weeks, several hundred people hoping...
BBC

Watchdog apologises after MPs' Christmas expenses row

Parliament's expenses watchdog has apologised for publishing advice that MPs could claim for the cost of an office Christmas party. The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) faced a backlash from MPs after saying they could claim for festive get-togethers. MPs on all sides rejected the guidance, with one calling it...
The Next Web

The ESA backs European space tech — what will this mean for local startups?

It’s official. France, Germany and Italy, the three biggest contributors to the European Space Agency, have joined forces to compete with SpaceX. At a meeting this week, the ESA agreed to guarantee the future of the next-generation Ariane 6 and Vega-C rocket launcher systems. According to Stars and Stripes,...
Reuters

Europe's STOXX 600 logs sixth straight week of gains

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 index closed flat on Friday, for its sixth straight weekly gain, as hopes of slowing interest rate hikes offset a real estate sector sell-off and retailers were hurt by fears of a bumpy holiday shopping season.

