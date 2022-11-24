Former Jackson State football LB James Houston elevated to Detroit Lions active roster

Read full article on original website
The Tape Don't Lie: Miami Dolphins beat Houston Texans, a Review
MIAMI GARDENS — Let's skip to the good part. Yes, Miami routed Houston 30-15 on Sunday. Yes, the Dolphins led 30-0 at halftime at Hard Rock Stadium. Yes, Miami is 8-3 and...
Minnesota star Towns helped off with right calf strain
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington because of a right calf strain
Dayton’s Malachi Smith, Kobe Elvis to miss extended time
Dayton coach Anthony Grant said Monday night that the Flyers would be without starting guards Malachi Smith and Kobe Elvis
LOOK: New Wisconsin HC Luke Fickell arrives in Madison
After a whirlwind of a day following Wisconsin’s loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday night, the Badgers’ new head coach Luke Fickell arrived with his family in Madison, Wis. on Sunday night. The report broke of Wisconsin targeting Cinncinatti HC Luke Fickell as the team’s next...
