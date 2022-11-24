When Thanksgiving ended, they had reached 9-2 the hard way. But the Minnesota Vikings will take it. Minnesota has won yet another one-score game. It's the only way they know how to win this season, apparently; the Vikings have the NFL's second-best winning percentage but the 14th-best point differential. All but one of their victories this year have come by eight or fewer points and often include some nail-biting finish. See Week 10 in Buffalo for recent dramatic proof.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO