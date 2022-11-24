ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

This Social Security Table Shows How the Average Retiree Can Add Up to $11,500 to Their Annual Benefit

By Sean Williams
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

As of October 2022, close to 65.9 million people were receiving a Social Security benefit . A majority of these recipients -- 48.39 million, to be precise -- are retired workers, whom the program was designed for in the 1930s.

For many of these retired workers, Social Security income isn't just another check. It's a vital piece of their monthly income that's necessary to make ends meet. When national pollster Gallup surveyed retirees earlier this year, it found that 55% consider their monthly payout to be a "major" source of income, while a total of 89% of respondents relied on it to some degree to cover their expenses.

Given how important Social Security is to current retirees, and the expected role it'll play during the golden years for future generations, getting as much out of Social Security as possible is imperative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WbTvl_0jMDjxYP00

Image source: Getty Images.

Four important inputs determine how your Social Security benefit is calculated

Although there are more than a half-dozen factors that can influence what retired workers take home from Social Security, four of these factors stand head-and-shoulders above the rest.

To start with, a person's work history and earnings history go a long way toward determining what their Social Security retirement benefit will be at full retirement age. The Social Security Administration (SSA) will take a worker's 35 highest-earning, inflation-adjusted years into account when calculating their monthly benefit. For each year less than 35 worked, the SSA averages in a $0, which can really drag down a worker's retirement benefit.

In addition to work history and earnings history, the third important factor is a person's birth year. Your birth year is what helps determine your full retirement age -- i.e., the age where you become eligible to receive 100% of your monthly retirement benefit. Without getting too deep into the weeds (because I'll be discussing this in greater detail in a moment), claiming benefits prior to your full retirement age will result in a permanently reduced monthly payout . Likewise, waiting until after your full retirement age can boost your monthly benefit above 100%.

The fourth and final all-important factor is claiming age. Though no one can control when they're born, they do have the option of choosing when to begin receiving their Social Security benefit. As you're about to see, that choice can have some big-dollar implications.

This table can determine your financial well-being during retirement

As I stated over the summer, the Social Security claiming-age table has the potential to determine your financial well-being in retirement .

The key takeaway between Social Security income and claiming age is that retirees are incented to wait to take their monthly benefit. Depending on their birth year, an eligible retiree could see their monthly benefit grow by as much as 8% per year, up until age 70, for every year they patiently sit on their hands. This means a very wide variance in potential monthly benefit outcomes between the first eligible claiming age (62) and the age where benefits stop climbing (70).

Birth Year Age 62 Age 63 Age 64 Age 65 Age 66 Age 67 Age 68 Age 69 Age 70
1943-1954 75% 80% 86.7% 93.3% 100% 108% 116% 124% 132%
1955 74.2% 79.2% 85.6% 92.2% 98.9% 106.7% 114.7% 122.7% 130.7%
1956 73.3% 78.3% 84.4% 91.1% 97.8% 105.3% 113.3% 121.3% 129.3%
1957 72.5% 77.5% 83.3% 90% 96.7% 104% 112% 120% 128%
1958 71.7% 76.7% 82.2% 88.9% 95.6% 102.7% 110.7% 118.7% 126.7%
1959 70.8% 75.8% 81.1% 87.8% 94.4% 101.3% 109.3% 117.3% 125.3%
1960 or later 70% 75% 80% 86.7% 93.3% 100% 108% 116% 124%

Data source: Social Security Administration. Table by author.

What you see in the table above is the visual evidence of how patience can pay off with Social Security. For example, the average retired worker received $1,676.53 in October, according to the SSA. If we were to use this as an arbitrary example of a full retirement age payout, the difference between claiming early and waiting until age 70 is staggering. For those born between 1943 and 1954, an early claim would equate to a $419.13/month permanent reduction. Meanwhile, claiming at age 70 would add $536.98/month. That's a $955.62 monthly difference, or approximately an $11,500 annual swing in Social Security income.

For those born in 1960 or later, it's much of the same. Claiming early would result in a 30% permanent reduction to your payout, which equates to $502.96/month. On the flip side, holding out until age 70 before claiming your benefit can boost your benefit by $402.37/month. That's a $905.33/month difference, or close to $10,900 per year.

Given this magnitude of difference in annual payouts, you're probably wondering why more retirees don't wait to take their benefit. The answer is because claiming age tends to be a bit of a crapshoot . While a big monthly benefit sounds great, the ultimate goal should be to maximize your lifetime benefits from the program. Sometimes taking your benefit early makes sense .

With the understanding that everyone's situation is going to be unique, people who have chronic health conditions, or want to reduce their debt load, might be incented to take their Social Security benefits early. Conversely, retirees who plan to rely on Social Security as their primary income source, or who believe they're in good/excellent health, may opt to wait and allow their payout to grow over time.

No matter your choice, this Social Security table can go a long way to helping you determine how financially sound you'll be in retirement.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 4

Related
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just six days to millions of seniors

Millions of retirees will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in just six days for those whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks, as high as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
North Platte Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
The HD Post

Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans

NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
Motley Fool

2 Social Security Changes That Could Hurt You Financially in 2023

Social Security is changing for the better in many ways next year. But two changes could cost you more in taxes or make it harder to qualify for benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
R.A. Heim

A $400 payment is likely coming to you from the state

Photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you are a resident of Alabama, you know how much prices have gone up recently due to inflation. But here's some good news that will encourage you: there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment coming your way.
ALABAMA STATE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
259K+
Followers
115K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy