Rundown on Thursday’s four World Cup matches

By Max Weisman
 3 days ago

Here’s a look at Thursday’s World Cup matches:

Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 5 a.m., FS1

Switzerland has made the Round of 16 in two consecutive World Cups, while Cameroon missed the 2018 tournament but appeared in both 2010 and 2014. Cameroonian captain Vincent Aboubakar is in his 12th year as captain and is fourth all time on the Cameroonian goal list but only two scores behind second place.

Vincent Aboubakar
Uruguay vs. South Korea, 8 a.m., FS1

These teams met in the Round of 16 in 2010, when Uruguay beat South Korea 2-1 thanks to Luis Suarez’s two goals, one coming in the 80th minute. This is Uruguay’s fourth straight appearance and it is looking to make it four consecutive tournaments reaching the knockout stage. South Korea is playing in its 10th straight tournament, but it hasn’t made the knockouts since that loss to Uruguay.

Portugal vs. Ghana, 11 a.m., Fox

This is likely Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cup and Portugal will be looking to get to a long-awaited final with Ronaldo to cap off a legendary World Cup career. Portugal hasn’t missed a World Cup with Ronaldo, but only finished as high as fourth in Ronaldo’s first tournament. As for Ghana, they are back in the World Cup after missing it in 2018.

Brazil vs. Serbia, 2 p.m., Fox

Brazil has never missed a World Cup and has won it five times, but it hasn’t made a final since winning in 2002. This is also likely Neymar’s last World Cup, despite this being just his third. Serbia are making their second straight appearance in the World Cup and are looking to make it to the knockouts for the first time.

