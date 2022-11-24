Read full article on original website
Bournemouth turn Gary O’Neil caretaker stint into permanent appointment
Bournemouth have announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as their manager on a permanent basis.O’Neil has agreed terms on an initial one-and-a-half year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension.#afcb are delighted to announce the appointment of Gary O’Neil as head coach 📝— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) November 27, 2022The 39-year-old had been in temporary charge since Scott Parker was sacked in August.
Jurgen Klinsmann seeks to cool tensions in Carlos Queiroz row
Jurgen Klinsmann wants to speak to Iran coach Carlos Queiroz in a bid to calm the situation between them, after the Portuguese took exception to comments the German made about his team.Queiroz called for Klinsmann to resign from his role as a member of Fifa’s Technical Study Group in a Twitter thread posted on Saturday after the 1990 World Cup winner spoke about how Iran had deployed gamesmanship and “worked the referee” during their win over Wales on Friday.Queiroz called the remarks “outrageous” and a “disgrace to football”.Klinsmann has also faced wider criticism for his remarks, which were made during...
Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history. The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday. Days after his contract was terminated at Manchester United following a tell-all interview, he let his soccer do the talking at the start of likely his final World Cup. “This was a beautiful moment,” Ronaldo said. “The world record, the only player to score in five World Cups, makes me very proud.”
Belgium vs Morocco LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group F game
Belgium play Morocco in their second Group F fixture at World Cup 2022 in Qatar knowing that a win will take them into the knockout rounds. The Red Devils were second best during their opening match against a spirited Canada and only won 1-0 thanks to poor finishing from their opponents and a lovely strike from forward Michy Batshuayi.Morocco meanwhile got their World Cup campaign started with a goalless draw against Croatia. In truth it was a game of low quality with the European side failing to capitalise on their possession whilst Morocco held their own defensively but offered...
Ryan Porteous: Hibernian defender turns down offer of new contract
Hibernian have announced that defender Ryan Porteous has rejected the offer of "a highly-improved new deal". The 23-year-old, capped once for Scotland earlier this year, will be out of contract at the end of the season. Since making his debut in July 2017, Porteous has made 150 Hibs appearances, scoring...
Ghana readies for South Korea after opening World Cup loss
Ghana coach Otto Addo has been impressed with Son Heung-min ever since he coached the South Korea forward at the youth level
Manchester United 'Out Of The Race' To Sign Jude Bellingham
Manchester United are now said to 'barely have a chance' in signing Jude Bellingham next summer.
Yunus Musah has his World Cup moment, outduels England star Jude Bellingham
AL KHOR, Qatar — Quite soon, England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected, according to multiple reports from various countries, to be the target of a Real Madrid transfer bid in excess of $100 million. Before the 19-year-old phenom makes the move to La Liga from Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, however,...
FA Cup: King's Lynn hoping to dance past Stevenage and reach round three
Venue: The Walks Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 12:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, commentary on BBC Radio Norfolk, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport website and app, live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. By reaching round two of the FA Cup, King's Lynn Town have already...
Technology giants Apple interested in buying United
Amancio Ortega, the owner of the Inditex empire that owns the fashion chain Zara, is interested in buying Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News), external. Technology giants Apple are also interested in buying United for £5.8bn. (Star), external. Former Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been approached by groups...
Graham Coughlan eyes FA Cup shock as Newport County face Derby County
FA Cup second round: Newport County v Derby County. Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sunday, 27 November Time: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Wales FM in the Newport area and the BBC Sport website and app; report on the BBC Sport website and app. Manager Graham Coughlan has...
Wigan Athletic: Kolo Toure expected to be named new manager
Kolo Toure is expected to become the new Wigan Athletic manager in the next 48 hours, reports BBC Radio Manchester. The former Manchester City defender could meet the Latics squad as early as tomorrow. Toure, 41, has completed his Uefa Pro Licence and has been working at Celtic and Leicester...
Report: Newcastle United Set To Poach Manchester City Regional Scout
Paul Midgley, currently Manchester City's Northern UK Youth Scout Manager, is set to make the switch to Newcastle United as the club's Head of Youth Recruitment, as per Fabrizio Romano.
Badge of honour: Is it time to have a discussion about Sunderland’s club crest?
A badge is a unique and special thing. To some, it’s merely a token emblem; to others, a symbol of their very being, their beliefs, hopes, desires, sexuality and so much more. They’re worn with pride, with meaning and weight behind them. In the modern era, they’ve also...
'That image linked Pep more with the City fans than any other' - Onuoha
Pep Guardiola's new contract to keep him at Manchester City until 2025 means two more years of memorable moments from the Spaniard. From jumping all over the pitch as Raheem Sterling scored a late winner versus Southampton, to screaming at the Gods at Anfield over two decisions - there's many iconic images of Guardiola's time at City.
Newcastle's women's team feel 'empowered' as they prepare for St James' Park return
Newcastle United women's skipper Grace Donnelly was partly responsible for the kick-off being delayed the last time her side played at St James' Park in May. The chance of fulfilling a childhood dream meant her local village organised a bus to transport all her friends and family to the match, as a record 22,000 fans watched the fourth-tier side beat Alnwick Town.
Drab World Cup Draw With U.S. Is Nothing New for Southgate’s England
The Three Lions were outplayed by the Americans for much of Friday’s goalless match after seemingly turning a corner of incisiveness in their opener vs. Iran.
Knighton rules out another bid
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Michael Knighton had a £20m bid to buy Manchester United accepted in 1989 and famously did keepy-uppys in front of the Stretford End before the sale fell through and he accepted a place as a director. If...
Australian PGA Championship: Open champion Cameron Smith claims victory
-14 C Smith (Aus); -11 R Hisatsune (Jpn), J Scrivener (Aus); -9 M W Lee (Aus), J Parry (Eng); -8 D Micheluzzi (Aus); -7 C Davis (Aus), G Chalmers (Aus), T Kanaya (Jpn), S Brazel (Aus), M Kawamura (Jpn) Open champion Cameron Smith starred in his home town of Brisbane...
