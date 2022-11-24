Read full article on original website
Related
Bournemouth turn Gary O’Neil caretaker stint into permanent appointment
Bournemouth have announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as their manager on a permanent basis.O’Neil has agreed terms on an initial one-and-a-half year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension.#afcb are delighted to announce the appointment of Gary O’Neil as head coach 📝— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) November 27, 2022The 39-year-old had been in temporary charge since Scott Parker was sacked in August.
Jurgen Klinsmann seeks to cool tensions in Carlos Queiroz row
Jurgen Klinsmann wants to speak to Iran coach Carlos Queiroz in a bid to calm the situation between them, after the Portuguese took exception to comments the German made about his team.Queiroz called for Klinsmann to resign from his role as a member of Fifa’s Technical Study Group in a Twitter thread posted on Saturday after the 1990 World Cup winner spoke about how Iran had deployed gamesmanship and “worked the referee” during their win over Wales on Friday.Queiroz called the remarks “outrageous” and a “disgrace to football”.Klinsmann has also faced wider criticism for his remarks, which were made during...
Belgium vs Morocco LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group F game
Belgium play Morocco in their second Group F fixture at World Cup 2022 in Qatar knowing that a win will take them into the knockout rounds. The Red Devils were second best during their opening match against a spirited Canada and only won 1-0 thanks to poor finishing from their opponents and a lovely strike from forward Michy Batshuayi.Morocco meanwhile got their World Cup campaign started with a goalless draw against Croatia. In truth it was a game of low quality with the European side failing to capitalise on their possession whilst Morocco held their own defensively but offered...
BBC
Ryan Porteous: Hibernian defender turns down offer of new contract
Hibernian have announced that defender Ryan Porteous has rejected the offer of "a highly-improved new deal". The 23-year-old, capped once for Scotland earlier this year, will be out of contract at the end of the season. Since making his debut in July 2017, Porteous has made 150 Hibs appearances, scoring...
Costa Rica rallies late to beat Japan 1-0 in Group E
Keysher Fuller scored in the 81st minute to lift Costa Rica to a 1-0 victory.
BBC
FA Cup: King's Lynn hoping to dance past Stevenage and reach round three
Venue: The Walks Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 12:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, commentary on BBC Radio Norfolk, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport website and app, live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. By reaching round two of the FA Cup, King's Lynn Town have already...
BBC
Wigan Athletic: Kolo Toure expected to be named new manager
Kolo Toure is expected to become the new Wigan Athletic manager in the next 48 hours, reports BBC Radio Manchester. The former Manchester City defender could meet the Latics squad as early as tomorrow. Toure, 41, has completed his Uefa Pro Licence and has been working at Celtic and Leicester...
BBC
Graham Coughlan eyes FA Cup shock as Newport County face Derby County
FA Cup second round: Newport County v Derby County. Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sunday, 27 November Time: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Wales FM in the Newport area and the BBC Sport website and app; report on the BBC Sport website and app. Manager Graham Coughlan has...
Report: Newcastle United Set To Poach Manchester City Regional Scout
Paul Midgley, currently Manchester City's Northern UK Youth Scout Manager, is set to make the switch to Newcastle United as the club's Head of Youth Recruitment, as per Fabrizio Romano.
BBC
How Senegal bounce back to beat host Qatar 3-1 for World Cup
Senegal become di first African team to win a game for dis World Cup afta dem beat di host kontri Qatar 3-1 for dia group A match. Both teams bin come out fighting but Qatar fit exit di competition soon. Di Middle East side bin battle valiantly but dem go...
Enner Valencia strikes again to earn Ecuador draw with Netherlands
Ecuador were far happier with this draw because after conceding early Gustavo Alfaro’s team played front-foot football that went close to administering a fatal blow to the Netherlands. They did not but the result means that Qatar are eliminated from their own World Cup and become the first nation...
Uruguay's Alonso expecting nail-biting finale in World Cup group
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Uruguay coach Diego Alonso believes his team's World Cup group will go down to the wire in next week's final matches, emerging positive from a goalless but entertaining opening draw with South Korea that featured flashes of flair.
BBC
Australian PGA Championship: Open champion Cameron Smith claims victory
-14 C Smith (Aus); -11 R Hisatsune (Jpn), J Scrivener (Aus); -9 M W Lee (Aus), J Parry (Eng); -8 D Micheluzzi (Aus); -7 C Davis (Aus), G Chalmers (Aus), T Kanaya (Jpn), S Brazel (Aus), M Kawamura (Jpn) Open champion Cameron Smith starred in his home town of Brisbane...
Siya Kolisi urges South Africa not to be distracted by Erasmus ‘sideshow’
The director of rugby will be serving a ban imposed for social media outbursts as the Springboks seek a first win at Twickenham since 2014
Comments / 0