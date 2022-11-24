Read full article on original website
Batik Air Adds Melbourne / Sydney Service in 1Q23
Batik Air in the first quarter of 2023 plans to expand service to Australia, with new daily service to Melbourne and Sydney. Planned schedule as follows. Denpasar – Melbourne eff 03JAN23 1 daily 737-800 ID6003 DPS2120 – 0600+1MEL 738 D. ID6004 MEL0700 – 0950DPS 738 D. Denpasar...
Air France NW23 Djibouti Aircraft Changes
Air France in Northern winter 2023/24 season intends to change operational aircraft on Paris CDG – Djibouti service. The Skyteam member currently schedules 1 weekly Airbus A350-900XWB service from 01NOV23, replacing 777-300ER. AF668 CDG2330 – 0830+1JIB 359 3. AF669 JIB2350 – 0510+1CDG 359 4.
VietJet Air Adds Da Nang – Denpasar Service From Dec 2022
VietJet Air in December 2022 plans to expand service to Indonesia, where the airline set to launch Da Nang – Denpasar nonstop service on 16DEC22. The airline’s 220-seater Airbus A321 aircraft will operate this route 4 times weekly. VJ951 DAD0715 – 1255DPS 321 37. VJ951 DAD1140 –...
Cathay Pacific Adds Qatar Airways Codeshare to Saudi Arabia From Nov 2022
Cathay Pacific earlier this month expanded codeshare partnership with Qatar Airways, covering the latter’s service to Saudi Arabia. Following codeshare routes went into effect since 03NOV22 (or earlier). Cathay Pacific Operated by Qatar Airways. Doha – Dammam. Doha – Jeddah. Doha – Riyadh.
