Batik Air in the first quarter of 2023 plans to expand service to Australia, with new daily service to Melbourne and Sydney. Planned schedule as follows. Denpasar – Melbourne eff 03JAN23 1 daily 737-800 ID6003 DPS2120 – 0600+1MEL 738 D. ID6004 MEL0700 – 0950DPS 738 D. Denpasar...

18 HOURS AGO