ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yahoo Sports

USC's Caleb Williams has Heisman moment in impressive win over Notre Dame

LOS ANGELES — After Caleb Williams’ latest bit of magic, a dazzling display of back-pedaling improvisation that turned a certain sack into a big passing play, USC’s awestruck crowd showed its appreciation for the Trojans’ quarterback. “Heisman! Heisman! Heisman!” a pocket of fans chanted. Williams...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy