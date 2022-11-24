Read full article on original website
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Positive News: Texas Woman and Cancer Survivor Was Diagnosed, Treated, and Cured of Lung Cancer on the Same VisitZack LoveFort Worth, TX
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Sets Record for Most-Watched Regular Season Game EverLarry LeaseDallas, TX
tpr.org
Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules
Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
papercitymag.com
Entrepreneur Dynamo Runs America’s No. 1 Ranch Water Brand Out of Fort Worth — The True Texas Tale of Lone River and Katie Beal Brown
Katie Beal Brown is still using the classic Ranch Water to better describe where she came from in West Texas. Katie Beal Brown largely grew up in West Texas, hails from Midland and her family’s ranch still owns a range in Fort Davis. This through and through Texan is the founder of the No. 1 selling hard seltzer brand in the state of Texas. Her Lone River Ranch Water is starting to have a national moment too, expanding the mystique of West Texas and the simplicity of its classic cocktail.
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
These are the best cake shops in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Nov. 26 is National and International Cake Day, so why not treat yourself to a slice?. This transcendent dessert has its roots dating all the way back to the 1600s-1700s. What started out as bread as transformed into one of the best foods there ever was.
Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?
The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
D'oh! Nuts to offer breakfast items in Lewisville
D'oh! Nuts is anticipated to open in Lewisville in December. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) D'oh! Nuts is anticipated to open in Lewisville in December. It will be located at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 250. The shop will offer a wide variety of fresh doughnuts plus sausage rolls and other breakfast items. D’oh! Nuts has one location in Plano. 972-998-0020.
Texas teacher bragging about 'indoctrinating the youth' interviews middle school kids on non-binary identity
A Texas teacher – who goes by 'Mx.' – bragged about 'indoctrinating the youth' on TikTok and interrogated students on a non-binary identity
Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else
There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Denton, TX
Incorporated in 1886, Denton is considered the 27th most populous city in Texas and serves as the county seat of Denton County. Settlement began as early as the 1800s, and Denton has since gone above and beyond to become a thriving city in various industries. A bustling business district and...
Houston Chronicle
Legal experts: Dallas’ median ban could bring lawsuits; ACLU already ‘exploring options’
DALLAS — A new Dallas law banning people from road medians or risk a fine up to $500 opens the city up to a lawsuit that could cost taxpayers, legal experts say. The restriction bans pedestrians from standing or walking on roadway medians less than 6 feet wide, in the middle of streets without medians and in clear zones like bike lanes and road shoulders. It exempts permitted workers, as well as pedestrians directly crossing the street, giving or receiving emergency aid, or on the median while following police instructions.
dallasexpress.com
ACLU Targets North Texas ISDs
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas has lodged complaints with the U.S. Department of Education against some North Texas public school districts, accusing them of “unlawful sex discrimination against transgender, non-binary, gender diverse, and intersex students in violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.”
theevreport.com
Lucid Motors Opens First Retail Studio Location in Texas
NEWARK, Calif. – Lucid Motors, setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market, announced the official opening of its first Studio location in the state of Texas. This Studio opening marks 29 Lucid Studio and service center locations open in North America and 32 globally, including the recent opening in Geneva, Switzerland.
The Gault Site in Central Texas Reveals New Details About the Oldest North Americans
Heading west from Georgetown, away from the crowded Interstate 35 corridor, the countryside turns green with meadows and woodlands along State Highway 195. A water tower looms into view, announcing a town with unusually deep roots: “Florence: Est. 18,000 B.C.”. A few miles away, near Williamson County’s northern border,...
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
Your Guide To Holiday Carriage Rides In North Texas
“Dashing through the lack of snow (because, Texas) in a one-or-two-horse open sleigh, through Dallas TX you go, laughing all the way…” Can you imagine it? With these carriage rides, you don’t have to just imagine this magical tradition at all!. If it’s Highland Park Christmas lights...
dallasexpress.com
Why the High Cost of Living in Dallas-Fort Worth?
The cost of living is up in DFW, but is it all down to inflation?. As The Dallas Express reported earlier this month, the DFW housing market has begun to cool, but prices were still up over 20% annually at the end of the summer. And it is not just...
dallasexpress.com
New Cinema to Open in Dallas
Violet Crown Cinema is set to open its first Dallas location in early December. This will be the company’s fourth location in the U.S. The theater will be located in West Village in what was once the Magnolia Theater. The Magnolia Theater closed down during the pandemic and, unfortunately, was never able to reopen.
blackchronicle.com
Fire, explosion at Garland golf clubhouse
GARLAND, Texas — The Garland Fire Department is trying into what led to a hearth at a neighborhood golf clubhouse early Thanksgiving morning. A division consultant stated crews responded to a big hearth at the Duck Creek Golf Club on Diamond Oaks Drive at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Shortly after they obtained there, there was a loud explosion from the clubhouse that many individuals close by heard and/or felt.
The bald eagles at White Rock have relocated and are thriving in incredible new photos
DALLAS, Texas — Turkeys aren't the only birds in the spotlight this Thanksgiving. Photographers, nature lovers and anyone who hasn't seen a bald eagle is making their way to White Rock Lake to see what captivated North Texas earlier this year. A male and a female bald eagle are...
dallasexpress.com
DFW Rural Land Sales Slow, Prices Remain Robust
After an impressive run-up in demand during the pandemic, rural real estate sales around Dallas-Fort Worth are slowing. However, elevated prices persist, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. Over the past year, Texas has seen land values rise over 24%, with prices now averaging...
