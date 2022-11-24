Read full article on original website
Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast
A city in central Thailand has served a meal fit for monkeys
Costa Rica rallies late to beat Japan 1-0 in Group E
Keysher Fuller scored in the 81st minute to lift Costa Rica to a 1-0 victory.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Power, heat still in short supply
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government appealed to people to conserve energy amid relentless Russian strikes that have halved the country's power capacity, as the United Nations health body warned of a humanitarian disaster in Ukraine this winter.
Ghana readies for South Korea after opening World Cup loss
Ghana coach Otto Addo has been impressed with Son Heung-min ever since he coached the South Korea forward at the youth level
Belgium vs Morocco LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group F game
Belgium play Morocco in their second Group F fixture at World Cup 2022 in Qatar knowing that a win will take them into the knockout rounds. The Red Devils were second best during their opening match against a spirited Canada and only won 1-0 thanks to poor finishing from their opponents and a lovely strike from forward Michy Batshuayi.Morocco meanwhile got their World Cup campaign started with a goalless draw against Croatia. In truth it was a game of low quality with the European side failing to capitalise on their possession whilst Morocco held their own defensively but offered...
Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city
KHERSON, Ukraine — Fleeing shelling, civilians on Saturday streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier. The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a Stalin-era famine and sought to ensure that Russia's war in Ukraine doesn't deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports.
Eurovision will now let fans in non-participating countries (like the U.S.) vote
Fans of the Eurovision Song Contest who live outside of participating countries will be able to vote for their favorite acts next year, for the first time in the competition's nearly seven-decade history. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the contest, announced the set of major changes on Wednesday....
USA change Iran flag to remove Islamic republic emblem before World Cup clash
DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. The federation said in a statement Sunday that it decided to forego...
Jurgen Klinsmann seeks to cool tensions in Carlos Queiroz row
Jurgen Klinsmann wants to speak to Iran coach Carlos Queiroz in a bid to calm the situation between them, after the Portuguese took exception to comments the German made about his team.Queiroz called for Klinsmann to resign from his role as a member of Fifa’s Technical Study Group in a Twitter thread posted on Saturday after the 1990 World Cup winner spoke about how Iran had deployed gamesmanship and “worked the referee” during their win over Wales on Friday.Queiroz called the remarks “outrageous” and a “disgrace to football”.Klinsmann has also faced wider criticism for his remarks, which were made during...
More anti-lockdown protests in China triggered by deadly fire
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Protests against China's restrictive COVID-19 measures appeared to roil in a number of cities Saturday night, in displays of public defiance fanned by anger over a deadly fire in the western Xinjiang region. Many protests could not be immediately confirmed, but in Shanghai, police used pepper...
Japan investigators raid Dentsu in widening Olympic probe
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese prosecutors raided the headquarters of major advertising company Dentsu on Friday, as the investigation into corruption related to the Tokyo Olympics widened. Major local TV broadcasters showed Tokyo District Prosecutors and Japan Fair Trade Commission officials entering Dentsu headquarters. Dentsu dominates event organizing, marketing and...
Xinjiang loosens some restrictions after anti-lockdown protests
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Authorities in China's western Xinjiang region opened up some neighborhoods in the capital of Urumqi on Saturday after residents held extraordinary late-night demonstrations against the city's draconian "zero-COVID" lockdown that had lasted more than three months. The displays of public defiance were fanned by anger over...
Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy
Hundreds of people took to the streets in Beijing and Shanghai on Sunday to protest against China's zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state. A deadly fire on Thursday in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, has become a fresh catalyst for public anger, with many blaming lengthy Covid lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts.
