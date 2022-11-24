Homophobic neighbor tears up pride flag in man's yard, so he covers it with 800 pride flags

Fathers often have a fun and playful relationship with their sons. They often engage in pranks on each other and make playful jokes. David Tennant, the "Doctor Who" actor, has a time-honored tradition in his family of fathers trolling their sons. His father-in-law did this to him and he is now continuing it with his son Ty Tennant, who recently acted in HBO's "House of The Dragon."

They visited London's Comic Con together and had a hilarious moment that is going viral on the internet. Georgia Tennant , Ty's mother, posted a picture of Tennant holding a funny sign over his son's head, reports TODAY. The placard says, "He's not that special!" while the father maintains a straight face as his son looks out into the distance at what appears to be a fan meet-and-greet table.

The prank is a cherished family tradition. David Tennant's father-in-law is Peter Davison, who starred as the fifth "Doctor Who" in the 1980s, and Ty Tennant's grandpa. At a different Comic Con in Wales in April, Peter displayed a placard like this for his son-in-law; however, this time, the word "that" is underlined, whereas Tennant highlighted "He's," possibly in response to the original months later.

He possibly teased his son after he gained several fans playing the character of "Aegon II" in the hit series that revolves around House Targaryen in the fictional world of Westeros. He was replaced by actor Tom Glynn-Carney as the show skipped ahead in time but the fandom absolutely loves him.

Georgia posted the picture , writing what her father might have told her, "Here I am protesting in front of the half-mile queue for your husband." This tradition doesn't end here as David held up another placard beside Michael Sheen, who co-starred with David Tennant in the television series "Good Omens," that said, "Now he is special."

There were several comments on Georgia's post with fans bursting into laughter upon seeing the similar placard. One user commented, "All you need now is Peter Davidson standing behind David with a sign saying 'Neither of them are that special.' " Another suggested, "Georgia, when are you going to stand behind all three of them with a sign?"

"This post has just made my day Georgia. I really do love your family," yet another Instagram user commented.

In another hilarious prank by parents, a girl asked her father and mother to not be "weird" when her boyfriend visits but they did exactly that. When the new couple came, the family was not just strange but terribly weird. The family actually played the funniest surprise prank on them.

On the lawn outside their house, Kylie's family members waited with their arms folded. The family maintains their position as the couple's automobile approaches, and as the young couple exits the vehicle and approaches them on foot, they instantly establish a set-up like to London Bridges Falling Down. The boyfriend of Kylie stumbles along the family tunnel till he finally comes face to face with the father of his girlfriend. Kylie is visibly embarrassed by her family in the TikTok video posted by her sister.

Marriages should be a source of happiness and support in our lives. The key to any marriage is to shower love on each other while continuing to surprise them every once in a while. Having a partner means that you get immense love and that all your likes and dislikes are taken care of. A husband was surprised by his wife on their 10-year anniversary with the most romantic gesture. He absolutely loves the band, All Hail Hyena, and his wife arranged a private gig in their garden. The husband, SirLordypants on Reddit, posted his reaction to the surprise and it is the most priceless thing ever. The video starts with him entering the yard with a group of men and is extremely shocked to hear his favorite band's music. When he realized that they were, in fact, present in front of his eyes, he lost his mind. He laughed, jumped up and down in excitement, and had a big smile on his face.

Image Source: Reddit

The video went viral on Reddit and gathered over 194k comments and thousands of comments. One Reddit user commented , "This made me truly smile for you! Your reaction is so fantastic - like a kid at Christmas." The man replied , "I was truly blown away. Since I discovered them I've only missed one gig. And that was only because I found out about it two days beforehand and I couldn't get there."

Moreover, many Reddit users were quick to identify that we were wearing the band's t-shirt and it was a complete coincidence. Another Reddit user commented , "I had a rough day and you made me smile. Wow, I love your authentic smile and happiness. I think this is the definition of couple goals. I am sure your wife was excited as fuck haha!" Some even demanded to see the band, "Am I the only one that needs to see the band set up in the backyard? Not for verification, but for the closure of the clip. Wanted a slow rollover to the band at the end!"

Image Source: Reddit

Several people noted that he has the " coolest wife ever " and the man added , "She's awesome! She told me about all the planning involved and I still don't know how she pulled it off without me finding out."

In another beautiful proof that music connects people, an Italian band serenades a 94-year-old woman at home who adores their music. Franca enjoys listening to the music of her favorite band, Cosimo and the Hot Coals. She used to go to their live events but had to quit owing to her worsening health. However, in order to give her the opportunity to see them live, the band decided to pay a visit to her place and perform on occasion.

Image Source: Reddit

They filmed the band singing and playing instruments in front of her bed, and it was stunning. Franca is the grandmother of one of the group members, drummer Michele Capasso. She enjoys watching her grandson play and adores them all. The group posted the video on TikTok, where it has received 1.6 million views and thousands of comments. Cosimo and the Hot Coals is a Hot Jazz band based in Milan. They appear at jazz clubs, swing dance events, and festivals around Italy and the world. With considerable charm and humor, the band hopes to carry on its Italian tradition.

Sometimes unexpected gestures of kindness from strangers are all one needs in times of great difficulty. This was the case for a struggling mother who did not have the financial means to pay for her son's rented trumpet. While organizing a hallway closet a few years ago, Jacques Ruffin came upon a letter sent to his mother and decided to share it on Reddit . The wholesome letter was written by James W Jones, who owns the Allegro Music Centre in Florida, back in 2009. In the letter, Jones empathized with the struggling mom's financial situation and informed her that she did not have to pay the rent for her son's trumpet anymore.

Image Source: Reddit/u/ jacques4801

"I have decided to forgive the rent on Jacques' trumpet. You do not have to pay me anymore for the trumpet. It is yours to play," the kind store owner wrote in the letter, adding only one small condition: "However, if Jacques drops out of the band and stops playing the trumpet, will you return it to me so I can give it to some other deserving student."

Jones explained that he was doing it because he could understand the mom's struggles. "I have been through bad times like you. But remember Tough times never last, Tough people do. Maybe, you can help some other student someday when times are better," he wrote.

Speaking to BBC about the letter, Ruffin—who was 13 years old when his mom received the kind note—said: "I had no idea that my mother was struggling so much financially." He added that he feels "so grateful" toward Jones for giving him "the gift of music" which has "opened so many doors in my life."

"I really appreciate what he did. He is a hero in my eyes," Ruffin said. Meanwhile, Jones shared that he still recalls the reasons behind his decision to write off the parent's unpaid bills. "It was during an [economic] depression and the mother was ill and had lost her job. I did not want the student to miss out just because of trouble with making payments," he said.

Addressing social media users who were inspired by his message, Jones advised: "Go to your local music store, get a good, used instrument and donate it to a school." He added that his only goal was "to get instruments into the hands of kids who want to learn."

Image Source: Reddit/ KellticRock

Ruffin's post spread across social media, getting over 201k upvotes on Reddit. One Redditor shared the response Allegro Music Centre posted on their website, which reads: "Thank you! Hello Everyone! I just wanted to take a quick moment to say thanks for the heartwarming outpouring response to a letter written in 2009 that found its way to Reddit recently. We have been overwhelmed with the positive response, it has been so encouraging and uplifting."

Image Source: Reddit/ Boygirlwhatever

The heartwarming has since been reshared on Reddit's r/MadeMeSmile, where many users appreciated the store owner's kind heart, sharing their own experiences of meeting good Samaritans like him. u/123abcde321 commented , "People like that make me think the world will be okay. Hope he's still in business." u/KnifeFightAcademy commented , "'Tough times never last. Tough people do'... I needed that one."

Pop icon Pink paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John at the AMAs with a heartwarming rendition of the ballad "Hopelessly Devoted To You." Newton-John passed away in August this year after a long battle with breast cancer. She was 73 years old. The late singer got her big break in the hit 1978 musical Grease where she performed the hit, "Hopelessly Devoted to You."

Ahead of Pink's performance in Los Angeles on Sunday, she spoke highly of Newton-John to Entertainment Tonight . "She was an absolute icon, and also, she was a wonderful human being. I loved her voice," she said. "My daughter just got done doing Grease in her theatre production, and she actually helped me learn the song." Looks like the coaching worked as Pink's powerful vocals came across beautifully as she belted the song. During the performance, photos of the late icon flashed across a screen on stage.

The 43-year-old musician also spoke to PEOPLE before her moving tribute, revealing that Newton-John was not just an "absolute legend" but also a kind person at heart. "And she was really supportive of younger artists and she was present and [had] songs for days. She just was very unique, but you can't think of another person like her," she said.

"I hope I do it justice," Pink added of her performance in honor of the late star. Shortly after news of Newton-John's death broke earlier this year, the Grammy winner shared a sweet snap of the pair on Instagram, captioning it: "Met her maybe three times- and she was an absolute angel. One of the loveliest, kindest, light from within human beings I have ever met. Kindness personified. May she Rest In Peace and may her family be held in love and light during this difficult time."

As for the late Newton-John, after her breast cancer diagnosis in 1992, she became an advocate for breast cancer survivors. The "You're The One I Want" singer even founded the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

Her husband, John Easterling, announced her death on social media, calling his late wife "a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

In another post, he described her as "the most courageous woman I've ever known. Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible. It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long. In her most difficult times, she always had the spirit, the humor, and the willpower to move things into the light."

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 3, 2022

Rob Kenney's dad was never around to help him with anything but he wants to be there for others in a similar predicament. Rob Kenney started a YouTube channel: "Dad, how do I?" to provide practical advice on fixing things at home while also providing emotional support. Kenney started the channel but never imagined it would become this popular. He now has 3.95 million subscribers. "I will do my best to provide useful, practical content to many basic tasks that everyone should know how to do," he describes the channel. The videos aren't limited to fixing things; they also include storytime and even dad chats.

Kenney started the channel because he knows what it feels like to not have a dad around to teach you things. When his parents got divorced, his mother was legally declared unfit to parent, reported The Washington Post . She had turned to alcohol to cope with anxiety and depression. This meant that he was to go with his dad, who gained custody. His dad soon had a girlfriend and ignored the kids. He would stock up the kids' groceries and then leave them for a week. More than a year later, he announced to the kids that he wasn't coming back. “I’m done raising kids,” he told them. Kenney, the seventh of eight siblings, was 14 years old at the time.

After his dad left, Kenney moved in with his 23-year-old newlywed brother in a 280-square-foot trailer in Bellevue, Washington. His teenage years were filled with anger and confusion. Kenney vowed he would never let his children go through such pain. He soon realized that he wasn't alone and there were many kids who didn't have a father figure around to help and guide them and many didn't have a parental figure. He grew up and is now married to Annelli and is a dad to two children—26-year-old son Kyle and 29-year-old daughter Kristine Ponten. Having raised his children into adults, he was feeling a little lost.

YouTube/Dad, how do I?

Kenney talked to his family about starting a YouTube channel and they were all supportive. He made plans but only realized them during the coronavirus pandemic. His first video was about tying a tie. Kenney slowly started gaining followers because he was providing key life skills for free while encouraging viewers as well. Many who felt isolated due to the pandemic felt comforted by his videos and style of speaking. His daughter believes the pandemic played a key role in making his videos go viral. “I don’t think it would’ve gone viral in another circumstance,” said Ponten. “It is definitely pandemic-specific regarding the beginnings of it.”

Kenney also likes to keep things light and conversational. While many content creators urge their viewers to subscribe and like their videos, Kenney doesn't even bother. He records the videos and edits them while his daughter manages his Facebook and Instagram pages. “I genuinely think he was put on Earth to be a dad,” said Ponten. Kenney nearly had a panic attack the first time he went viral. The attention was new to Kenney, who's an introvert. “It was terrifying,” he said. “At first, I didn’t look at it as a great thing." He was dubbed the 'Internet Dad.' Kenney knows his channel isn't just about fixing things and guiding viewers through DIY projects, but also connecting with them. “There’s so much more to being a dad or a mom than just fixing things,” he said. “You have to share your heart with your kids.”





His videos resonated with so many. "My parents divorced when I was 15. I had to figure out how to tie my own tie and my mom taught me how to shave. Yes, I’m crying watching this. Thank you for being a Dad to so many kids. I’m 53 today, and I just wanted to say Thank You! And God bless you!!" wrote one person.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 22, 2022. It has since been updated.

It can be annoying waiting for public transport, especially if there's no place to sit while you wait. James Warren is making a difference in Denver, helping the public by installing benches at bus stops. It all started after Warren saw a woman sitting in the dirt while waiting for a bus because there was no place to sit at the bus stop. "I thought, oh, that's simply undignified," recalled Warren, reported CBC. He felt he had to do something to help people waiting at bus stops, especially considering people sometimes have to wait a long time for a bus. Warren gave up his car a few years ago and started using public transport regularly and that's when he started noticing that many stops didn't have any seating arrangements, inconveniencing the public.

NEW DELHI, INDIA - APRIL 10: An Indian man wearing a protective mask sits on a bench (Photo by Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old is also a mobility and transit advocate and decided to gather wood for the project. He scavenged around town for wood and then used what he found to build the benches. "There's a lot of construction in my neighborhood. They end up throwing out, you know, materials that are perfectly good," he said. "So I just take some of those materials and put them together in whatever way will work." Denver's Regional Transportation District (RTD) has more than 9,700 bus stops but only manages 300 of them, which means there is no investment into facilities or amenities in the stops.

Every bench he has made has the words "Be Kind" etched onto it and that's something that drives him. "It's a good message. It's a message anyone can do," said Warren. "Spread a little bit more kindness in the world and be a little kinder to your neighbor and just try to be a little bit more thoughtful and cognizant of the needs of others." One of the main obstacles to installing benches is the transportation of the benches to the stops. He installs the benches in stops close to his home because it's easier to carry the benches to the stops. As he has no car, he struggles to take them to other locations but is never deterred to continue.

Warren says sometimes it's a conversation with a tired stranger at the bus stop that pushes him to craft a bench. "It just makes me realize, oh, man, this person's life could be way better if I put a bench here," he said. After news of Warren's kind act spread, many in the community have come forward to offer materials to Warren with some providing their services to help him. "I've gotten probably a dozen people who say they want to work on one with me or, you know, they have a truck and they're excited to maybe help me move a bench to a further location," he said, before adding that people have donated wood, among other supplies. One person even offered to donate money. "I said, 'Do not do that.' You know, all the materials come to me freely,'" he said.

LOS ANGELES, OCTOBER 16: A bus stop bench goes unused as buses remain shutdown by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) mechanics strike on October 16, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Warren says he feels vindicated and happy when he sees someone sitting on the bench that he has made. "I was talking to a couple of women who said, 'Oh, we use this bus stop every single day to go to work. And this has just been so much better every morning waiting for the bus,'" he said. It has also sparked a push to provide better amenities to the public. Brandon Figliolino, a senior specialist for community engagement at RTD, has been in discussions with Warren on how to request amenities at bus stops. "When our customers come to us with concerns about bus stops and the lack of infrastructure at some of them, we appreciate having that dialogue with our customers and then with the municipalities so we can come together to find a solution," he said.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 10, 2022. It has since been updated.



Discovering your inner child is always a pleasant feeling, especially when you work at a place that's reserved and serious. The video of a weather reporter discovering the studio had upgraded to a touchscreen is going viral and has been viewed more than 4.6 million times. The growth of technology in our workplaces has been immeasurable and has changed the way most industries function. It has, to a large extent, made our lives easier. Meteorologist Greg Dutra has been working in the TV industry for a long time and loves doing his weather forecast. When the studio upgraded his screen to touch-sensitive, he wasn't updated about it, which led to a wholesome moment when he discovers it during the broadcast, reported Comicsands.

Dutra accidentally tapped on the screen he normally uses during broadcasts, and was taken aback when it moved. A child-like joy spread across his face. Dutra was trying to swipe in the direction of the rain and wind when the screen moved. "I just moved the map. Wait, I can do that?" he asks, stunned. He plays around with it for a bit and utters, "Nooo wayy." Someone from the studio can be heard saying, "You just discovered that?" Another newscaster who's just as amused by the feature goes, "I got to try it" and jumps in. He moves the screen as well and his face lights up. His mouth is wide open with excitement. Dutra can be heard saying, "Can you believe that?" Someone adds, "That is so cool."

The meteorologist then asks, "Can I zoom?" before attempting to zoom on the screen as one would on a phone and the screen responded accordingly. Dutra lets out a contagious laugh before saying, "Oh man, it's a great day!" Dutra couldn't hide his joy but regained his composure and continued with his forecast but he just couldn't get over it. He then swiped on the screen upwards and told his production team, "I've never touched it before."

The upward swipe titled the visual upwards rendering a 3D model of the land. "Oh my goshh, you can tilt it? What's going on here" he asks, still in complete awe of what's unfolding before him. He regains his composure yet again and says, "OK, I'm going to figure this all out. A beautiful day and the next couple of days," he says, before signing off and promising to figure out the new touchscreen.

Dutra has been an on-air personality for more than a decade and has been working with ABC since 2019. To see someone with so much experience in the industry light up with such enthusiasm over a small development is as wholesome as it gets. He took to Twitter to share the wondrous moment, writing , "This wasn’t in the training manual! I go OFF THE RAILS when I discovered the TV is a touch screen while on-air on @ABC7Chicago." The spontaneous moment went viral immediately.



Many could relate to Dutra's discovery. One person said , "Adorable! I just did this yesterday with a laptop I’ve had for about 2 months! I thought there was something on the screen, so I went to get it off and the screen moved!" Another added , "Few things are as beautiful as when someone discovers something cool they can do. This man is in nirvana. His joy is palpable." Another Twitter user joked , "Greg just found the "Golden Ticket" of interactive meteorological maps."





Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 3, 2022. It has since been updated.



Michael Bublé got emotional and was blown away after watching his 8-year-old son play his song, "I'll Never Not Love You," on the piano. The Canadian singer uploaded a video of his son playing the song and added that he couldn't be prouder of him. "More talent in his little fingers than I have in my whole body!" he captioned the Instagram video. It was particularly emotional for Bublé because his son was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a type of liver cancer, back in 2016 when he was just a toddler. Bublé revealed that his son had worked on the song while he was away. "Noah surprised me after I was away on tour. He worked so hard to learn this song. So proud of my guy," he said. Noah has been in remission since 2017.

In the video, Bublé leaned against the piano as his son played the song. Bublé was so overwhelmed with joy at watching his son play. He sang the track and you could see he was choking up in the video. His followers were moved as well. "As a mother to two boys, the look in your eyes fills me with so much happiness. Such pride! His talent and your smile," one person wrote. "Playing music with your kids is one of the most amazing parts of being a parent. I was playing guitar the other day with my daughter and started ugly crying 😂," wrote another. "When he nails that syncopation and it’s so good it takes you off guard," commented another. Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato share three children—Noah, Elias and daughter Vida—and are expecting their fourth child.

Bublé opened up to PEOPLE about how his son's battle with cancer changed him. "I live a much deeper life now," said the Grammy winner. "I don't wish that kind of pain upon any human being, but I do feel that when you've truly suffered, when you've truly felt fear and loss, it allows you to live a deeper life," said Bublé. "Once you've felt those things, you are able, in context, to truly feel joy, gratitude and happiness."



The singer described the ordeal as "the worst possible thing that you could hear as a parent, and as maybe a human being." Bublé said there were countless times he wished it was him who had got cancer instead of his boy Noah. Bublé said the cancer diagnosis and the subsequent journey altered his perspective on life. "Going through what I went through with my son, I really opened myself up to the universe and I never said no. I just kept saying yes," said the singer.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Michael Buble attends his being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 16, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

He spoke to Kate Garraway in Smooth's Global Player special about his son's recovery and continuing anxiety. "He’s really good. It’s been almost five years. We still have the scans and the 'scanxiety'. You know what? I think he’s much better than we are. For him, you know, he’s this normal, little boy who knows that he’s a superhero, because Dad tells him all the time. But for Mom and I, even though we’re better, it’s definitely something that’s there," said the singer.

Bublé added that his son's journey burst his bubble of 'perfect life.' "In a strange way, though I’m happy for people that haven’t had to suffer that kind of pain, or that kind of fear, I also worry, because I know that sometimes when you’ve lived a perfect life without any adversity and everything’s been—then the second something happens, people get very bitter. I’m grateful for having had the opportunity to live a deep life. I live a deep life. I love hard. And I know love is expensive. I know it has a big cost," he said.



Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 2, 2022. It has since been updated.

A North Texas father's calm and eloquent response to a Dillard's clerk who hurled a racial slur at his 10-year-old son is going viral on social media. Muhammad Karim was shopping inside the upscale store located in the city's NorthPark Center shopping mall with his son and another adult when a white clerk allegedly called him the N-word. A video posted by an Instagram user named Aisha (who claimed to be Karim's cousin) shows the boy's father confronting the employee and explaining to him the long-lasting implications his actions would have on the child.

"My 10-year-old son heard you call [him] a 'f****** n*****.' I want you to know this is unacceptable," Karim is heard telling the clerk—who said his name was Homer—in the video. "You shouldn't do that. You're too old... I carry myself with honor. I would never disrespect any human being by calling them outside of their name. You don't know the impact of what you've done on my son. But maybe you were unaware." Although the employee tried to justify his behavior by claiming to have uttered the racial slur upon hurting his knee, Karim didn't buy it.

"You don't go from hitting your foot to 'f****** n*****.' Life doesn't work that way. This is repetitive behavior," he told CBS News . "I ask the question: what could he have done? What could the 10-year-old do to Homer to deserve to be called a 'f****** n*****?'" Karim revealed that his family lives a quiet life in Johnson County running a small catering business and restaurant. Recounting the events leading up to the visuals captured on camera, he shared that he had asked Homer for directions to a dressing room. When he returned from the dressing room, Karim said he found his son in tears.



"A tear came out my baby's eye and he said, 'Dad, you didn't hear what that man just called me?'" he shared. When other witnesses confirmed what had happened, Karim remained calm despite seething with anger. What happened next is what we see in the now-viral video, where the dad calmly tells the clerk that he would never have so disrespected his family and that he is a man of "grace and honor." Karim admits that refusing to give in to the anger wasn't easy. He credits his faith for helping him maintain composure even under those circumstances. "The best decision at that moment," he said, "was to do what was right."



"The Prophet Muhammad says 'don't be angry. Don't be angry. Don't be angry,'" he said. "I'll be honest with you. I was angry. I was livid." Karim revealed that his son still feels traumatized by the experience. "I don't think Homer understands the impact of his words. My Honey [the family nickname for the child known for being so kind] is scared to come outside. He thinks that every white person is out to get him. How do you explain it?" he said. Karim added that he too is struggling to cope with the incident and its impact on his family. "I can't allow for my emotions to overshadow them in this particular time. So, I'm doing the best that I can to protect them," he said.

Homer, who told Karim that he had worked at Dillard's for more than 20 years, is no longer employed at the store. "The allegations made against our former employee were promptly investigated, found to be in clear violation of our standards, and his employment with Dillard's was immediately terminated," Dillard's corporate office said in a statement.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 23, 2022. It has since been updated.



Pride month is a celebration of the assertion, progress, visibility, and freedoms of the LGBTQ+ community, but homophobes also use it as an opportunity to reveal their bigotry. As many LGBTQ+ members have shown us, the best way to fight petty homophobes is to be pettier in return. Addison certainly did not hold back after a homophobic neighbor uprooted and tore up a small pride flag and a sign supporting human rights he had planted in his yard. Addison decided to give it back by installing 800 pride flags in his yard. He posted the events on his TikTok channel which has gone viral since, reported Comicsands .

Addison posted the first video showing the flag removed from the frame, torn up, and thrown on the ground. "Wait and watch" he warned. He posted a video throwing hundreds of flags onto a bed and captioned the video, "Gonna be able to see our house from SPACE!!! 🌈" His followers were already excited and waited in anticipation of Addison's plans. He covered his yard with flags and even held events to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. "So many people wanted to help that the community ended up holding two live events full of discourse, support, and celebration," he wrote.

Not only did he install new flags, but he also marked them with the name of an LGBT community member, or an ally. The idea was to show how many people were stepping up to drown out the hate of that one homophobic neighbor. The flags weren't limited to just rainbow flags but also flags representing bisexuality, trans people, the ACE community, and more. "Thank you soooo much to everyone who participated and a special thanks to all my wonderful donors and hard-working moderators! You guys rock!!! ❤️," he wrote.

People just couldn't get enough of the videos. "Hell to the yes, this is one of the best things I have ever seen😌👏👏," wrote one person. "Thank you for this. And thank you for putting mine and my bf’s name on one. Wish I had known you had the ACE flags. 🫶🫶🫶🖤💜🤍🫶🫶🫶 Happy Pride," commented another. "The rain is gonna weigh down the flags so they should have an even less chance of blowing away now🥰," added another.

The LGBTQ+ community constantly has to battle hate to even express themselves and it's certainly not the first time a member or ally has had to do that. As we reported last year during Pride month, a gay couple from Florida refused to take down their pride flag after a homeowners association (HOA) ordered them to. They were threatened with a daily fine of $50. Bob Plominski and Mike Ferrari of Oakland Park, Florida, were issued a citation for putting up the rainbow flag for violating the rule that bans residents from flying flags other than the U.S. or military flags in the neighborhood. The gay couple was confused by the notice from the homeowners association, considering the pair had flown the flag before and also posted political signs in the neighborhood. The couple was adamant about not taking down the flag and said it's just a case of someone raising a complaint because they are offended by it.



“I got upset," said Plominski. "We’ve done this before and it’s a simple showing of our pride to the community and it’s up for 30 days. We were in shock they were going to do that,” he added. Bob Brusseau, president of the Eastland Cove Homeowners Association, said the five-person board of the homeowners association received a complaint, stating that it violated the rules. "It's in the document, and you can be sued," said Brusseau. He added that the fines wouldn't be enforced until around 30 to 40 days from the issuing date of the citation, according to Brusseau. The couple confirmed they wouldn't take down the pride flag until the end of the month. “It’s going to stay up until June 30," said Plominski. "We as a community worked really hard to earn and get to where we are today. We’re not going to back down on this one.”