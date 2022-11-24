ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Survivors and investigators are spending Thanksgiving questioning the motive behind a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart that left 6 workers dead

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN
 3 days ago
The youngest of 6 victims in a deadly mass shooting at a Virginia Walmart has been identified as authorities learn more about the gunman

The youngest victim in this week's mass shooting inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, is a 16-year-old employee who reportedly used his first paycheck to buy his mother a gift before he was killed two days ahead of Thanksgiving. Fernando Chavez-Barron, along with five other coworkers, was shot and killed...
