ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

More Anti-COVID Protests in China Triggered by Deadly Fire

Protests against China’s restrictive COVID-19 measures appeared to roil in a number of cities Saturday night, in displays of public defiance fanned by anger over a deadly fire in the western Xinjiang region. Many protests could not be immediately confirmed, but in Shanghai, police used pepper spray to stop...
NBC Chicago

US Soccer Posts Iran Flag Without Islamic Republic Emblem

The U.S. men's soccer team has begun displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic as nationwide protests challenging Tehran's theocratic government continue. The Twitter account of the U.S. men's team on Sunday displayed a banner with the squad's matches in the group stage,...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy