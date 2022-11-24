Read full article on original website
Related
18 Life Hacks I Learned This Week That Are Simple, Effective, And Actually Helpful
"If you need to warm up cold butter in a hurry, simply heat a dish big enough to cover the amount of butter needed. I usually microwave the dish with a bit of water in it to help heat it up. Then, dry the dish and place it over the cold butter. Within five to seven minutes, the butter will be softened. It's way better than microwaving it. It's a quick simple hack that actually works!"
The Verge
TikTok users have turned a cat meme into an immersive roleplay experience — creating and then crashing a fictional economy within 72 hours.
You’re walking through the woods when a cat approaches you. “It’s not safe out here” they say, asking you to accompany them back to their home. Upon arrival at a delightfully kitsch cabin you’re presented with a bowl of warm stew, a thick coat, and a sword to protect you from outside dangers. You pay the cat four “dabloons” and venture back outside to continue your journey.
Comments / 0