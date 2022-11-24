Read full article on original website
CEO of $4.5 Billion Tech Firm Slams His Peers Over Layoffs: ‘These Are Humans'
HELSINKI, Finland — The boss of European digital insurance startup Wefox offered a damning response to tech companies that have laid off workers en masse. The likes of Meta, Amazon and Twitter have laid off tens of thousands of employees in response to pressure from investors, who want to see them cut costs to weather a global economic downturn.
Depressed, powerless, angry: why frustration at China’s zero-Covid is spilling over
Victoria Li* has experienced several lockdowns since Covid emerged in China almost three years ago. Being a prisoner in her own home in Beijing made her feel depressed, powerless and angry. “Being stuck at home with my door sealed, I felt unmotivated to do anything,” she said. “I didn’t want...
Pay deals to match inflation are unaffordable, minister warns as strikes loom
Public sector pay rises in line with soaring inflation are “unaffordable”, Transport Secretary Mark Harper has said, raising the chances of a winter of strikes going ahead.The Cabinet minister said on Sunday there “simply isn’t the money” to meet the demands of workers preparing to take industrial action, but hinted at progress in talks over rail strikes.Mr Harper indicated a change in the mandate for negotiations, after holding “positive” talks with Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union general secretary Mick Lynch.Nurses are set to stage their first-ever UK-wide strike action next month, as they join transport and postal workers on...
U.S. Shoppers Alone in Boosting Black Friday Spend as Cost-Of-Living Crisis Hits Europe
Black Friday may offer an opportunity to bag a bargain, but many shoppers will be expecting steeper discounts this year. U.S. consumers are alone in planning to increase their spend this year, while European shoppers expect to cut back by as much as 18%, according to research. The findings come...
Binance Deploys $1 Billion to Keep Crypto Industry Afloat After FTX Collapse
Binance said it will devote $1 billion in initial commitments to the recovery fund. It may increase that amount to $2 billion at a point in time in the future "if the need arises," the company added. Since FTX's rapid winddown, investors have worried about a crypto contagion affecting every...
Renault Wants to Use Water From Depths of 4,000 Meters to Supply Heat to an Old Production Plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
Beijing Grinds to a Near Halt as China's Capital City Battles Covid With More Lockdowns
BEIJING — China's capital city is grinding to a near standstill as Covid controls spread. More and more apartment compounds in Beijing on Friday forbade residents from leaving for at least a few days. That's on top of a growing number of bans on business activity, which have forced gyms to close and restaurants to halt in-store dining.
German Property Market Will Slow — But No Significant Correction Ahead, Central Bank Says
Claudia Buch, vice president of the Bundesbank, told CNBC there had not been a reversal of the "overall dynamic" in the housing market so there would still be overvaluations. German homeowners are less vulnerable to interest rate rises than some elsewhere due to the high proportion of fixed-rate mortgages. The...
Tech's Reality Check: How the Industry Lost $7.4 Trillion in One Year
The Nasdaq has tumbled sharply from its all-time high a year ago, as layoffs, inflation and rising interest rates roil the tech industry. Companies are slowing spending and responding to a weakening economy after seeing their stock prices tank. "You just don't know what it's going to be like going...
1 No-Brainer Stock to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100
You can own a piece of this terrific company for less than the cost of a fancy dinner out.
Tesla Recalls More Than 80,000 Cars in China Over Software and Seatbelt Issues
Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 electric cars in China over seatbelt and software issues, the Chinese market regulator said Friday. Tesla is recalling a total of 67,698 imported Model S and Model X vehicles produced between Sept. 25, 2013 and Nov. 21, 2020 due to a software issue that affects the battery management system.
Inflation Is Coming Down. Here's What That Means for Your Annual Pay Raise
If inflation has peaked, employers will begin to contemplate lower annual pay raises, but are not likely to take action next year to reduce pay to any significant degree. Last year's merit bumps in salaries were outsize compared to recent history. But so far the data shows that most companies...
