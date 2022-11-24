Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly sounds less appealing after key specs leak
It may pack a phenomenal new processor, but it still can't keep up with the iPhone 14
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could have satellite communications and a super bright screen
We’re likely just a few months away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 line, but as usual many of the new features and improvements might be rumored before launch, with two potential upgrades having just been leaked. First up, there’s the potential for the Samsung Galaxy S23...
Microsoft Office deal is down to $29 for a lifetime license
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Using your PC for work and play is great, but no matter if you're doing basic tasks or managing a business, sooner or later you will need a productivity suite to write, proofread, make some calculations, or create a presentation. Word, Excel, PowerPoint are industry standards but paying an Office 365 subscription may not be in your immediate plans.
rigzone.com
The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
The U.S. didn’t run out of diesel last Monday, analysts at Standard Chartered stated in a new report sent to Rigzone. In the report, the analysts outlined that, on October 27, Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson warned that by the Monday of Thanksgiving week, or in 25 days’ time, there would be no more diesel according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The analysts highlighted in the report that Carlson was correct in one point - dividing U.S. distillate (mainly diesel) inventories by demand in late-October did return the result 25 days. Where he was wrong, they said, is that having 25 days of demand in inventory is not the same as running out in 25 days, unless no fuel is refined or imported.
This cheap Samsung Galaxy phone just got a great free software upgrade
If you're looking for a great, cheap Android phone, look no further
Two for one! Buy a Galaxy S22 for Black Friday, get a free smartwatch
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The smallest of the S22 series has been the old one out for so much of this year when it comes to deals, so it should be no surprise that the discounts on it vary dramatically between retailers. If you grab it at Amazon, the black is $553 while the other colors are around $675, whereas Best Buy has a flat $100 off all colors.Then Samsung only has $75 off, but enhanced trade-in can get it down to $225 and you can also get a Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic for free with purchase.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Black Friday deal is so good, I might drop my iPad
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was a head-turning device when Samsung released it at the start of the 2022; offering up powerful specs, an impressive and expansive display and – perhaps most notably – the most commanding price tag in the series to date. Luckily, although we're not...
T3.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra killer sounds even more appealing at this price
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most anticipated phones right now. As the best Samsung phone that isn't a foldable phone, the current generation Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has held a place in our overall best phones buying guide ever since it launched. But one brand is...
Galaxy S23 might copy the iPhone 14’s satellite connectivity
The Galaxy S23 series that Samsung will launch in the first quarter of next year should feature satellite communications support, just like Apple’s iPhone 14 and Huawei’s Mate 50 series. While a report says that Samsung has been developing the feature for a couple of years, Samsung is still following Apple’s lead in the industry. But if there was one feature every Android vendor should copy, it’s support for satellite communications for emergencies.
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and its slick rotating bezel is just $149
Smartwatches can be a popular gift around the holidays, but the best ones can certainly blow up many folks’ budgets. Thankfully, today, you can get the 42mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for just $149 from Walmart in black or white, which is an exceptional discount of $200. This model is the only one remaining with Samsung’s awesomely tactile and unique rotating bezel control, allowing you to operate the watch with less reliance on the touchscreen — very helpful for glove-clad hands in the winter months.
Samsung's big-screen foldable phone has had a massive price cut for Black Friday
Save £610 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G at Amazon
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro return excellent Geekbench 5 scores thanks to Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have turned up on Geekbench, not long after the company confirmed the use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for its next flagship smartphones. Shown below as the Xiaomi 2211133C and Xiaomi 2210132C, the pair evidently rely on the same chipset, which contains three clusters and eight CPU cores. For reference, Qualcomm has built the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 around a single Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.2 GHz, followed by four Cortex-A715 performance cores running at 2.8 GHz and three Cortex-A510 efficiency cores restricted to 2.02 GHz.
Android Authority
Elon Musk threatens to build alternative to Android and iPhone. It won’t happen.
Elon Musk says he could totally build an alternative mobile platform. Don’t threaten us with a good time, Elon. Elon Musk says he could totally build an alternative mobile platform if it came down to it. To that we say, don’t threaten us with a good time, Elon.
techaiapp.com
7 Tips to Boost Your Android Phone’s Performance
If your phone’s performance starts to get noticeably slow, your patience will definitely get tested. It could get quite irritating when your phone takes forever to load apps or even unlock when you type in your password. Here are some tips to boost your phone’s performance. 1. Uninstall...
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Dimensity Edition is destined for the US market
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Storage. The Galaxy A series of Android smartphones is projected to launch with an updated, almost high-end, build compared to its predecessors in 2023. All of its variants might be eligible for this upgraded look, even the potentially affordable A14 4G and 5G.
iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 15 Pro: What we know so far
The iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro differences could be huge. Here's the rumors and leaks so far.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
Comments / 0