TechSpot

Microsoft Office deal is down to $29 for a lifetime license

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Using your PC for work and play is great, but no matter if you're doing basic tasks or managing a business, sooner or later you will need a productivity suite to write, proofread, make some calculations, or create a presentation. Word, Excel, PowerPoint are industry standards but paying an Office 365 subscription may not be in your immediate plans.
rigzone.com

The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday

The U.S. didn’t run out of diesel last Monday, analysts at Standard Chartered stated in a new report sent to Rigzone. In the report, the analysts outlined that, on October 27, Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson warned that by the Monday of Thanksgiving week, or in 25 days’ time, there would be no more diesel according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The analysts highlighted in the report that Carlson was correct in one point - dividing U.S. distillate (mainly diesel) inventories by demand in late-October did return the result 25 days. Where he was wrong, they said, is that having 25 days of demand in inventory is not the same as running out in 25 days, unless no fuel is refined or imported.
Android Police

Two for one! Buy a Galaxy S22 for Black Friday, get a free smartwatch

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The smallest of the S22 series has been the old one out for so much of this year when it comes to deals, so it should be no surprise that the discounts on it vary dramatically between retailers. If you grab it at Amazon, the black is $553 while the other colors are around $675, whereas Best Buy has a flat $100 off all colors.Then Samsung only has $75 off, but enhanced trade-in can get it down to $225 and you can also get a Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic for free with purchase.
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Black Friday deal is so good, I might drop my iPad

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was a head-turning device when Samsung released it at the start of the 2022; offering up powerful specs, an impressive and expansive display and – perhaps most notably – the most commanding price tag in the series to date. Luckily, although we're not...
T3.com

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra killer sounds even more appealing at this price

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most anticipated phones right now. As the best Samsung phone that isn't a foldable phone, the current generation Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has held a place in our overall best phones buying guide ever since it launched. But one brand is...
BGR.com

Galaxy S23 might copy the iPhone 14’s satellite connectivity

The Galaxy S23 series that Samsung will launch in the first quarter of next year should feature satellite communications support, just like Apple’s iPhone 14 and Huawei’s Mate 50 series. While a report says that Samsung has been developing the feature for a couple of years, Samsung is still following Apple’s lead in the industry. But if there was one feature every Android vendor should copy, it’s support for satellite communications for emergencies.
The Verge

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and its slick rotating bezel is just $149

Smartwatches can be a popular gift around the holidays, but the best ones can certainly blow up many folks’ budgets. Thankfully, today, you can get the 42mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for just $149 from Walmart in black or white, which is an exceptional discount of $200. This model is the only one remaining with Samsung’s awesomely tactile and unique rotating bezel control, allowing you to operate the watch with less reliance on the touchscreen — very helpful for glove-clad hands in the winter months.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro return excellent Geekbench 5 scores thanks to Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have turned up on Geekbench, not long after the company confirmed the use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for its next flagship smartphones. Shown below as the Xiaomi 2211133C and Xiaomi 2210132C, the pair evidently rely on the same chipset, which contains three clusters and eight CPU cores. For reference, Qualcomm has built the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 around a single Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.2 GHz, followed by four Cortex-A715 performance cores running at 2.8 GHz and three Cortex-A510 efficiency cores restricted to 2.02 GHz.
techaiapp.com

7 Tips to Boost Your Android Phone’s Performance

If your phone’s performance starts to get noticeably slow, your patience will definitely get tested. It could get quite irritating when your phone takes forever to load apps or even unlock when you type in your password. Here are some tips to boost your phone’s performance. 1. Uninstall...
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan

The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
notebookcheck.net

Rumor | Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Dimensity Edition is destined for the US market

5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Storage. The Galaxy A series of Android smartphones is projected to launch with an updated, almost high-end, build compared to its predecessors in 2023. All of its variants might be eligible for this upgraded look, even the potentially affordable A14 4G and 5G.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles

It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.

