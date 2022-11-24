Read full article on original website
Sweetgreen Debuts New Plant-Based Protein OptionVegOut MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Average Universal Basic Income Payments By StateC. Heslop
More Southern California Rain: The Next Pattern moves Into West Coast By End Month into First half of DecemberSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Witnesses of China’s Cultural Revolution to speak at online meeting hosted by Wende Museum on December 7D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
southpasadenareview.com
City Asks Residents to Trap Peafowl for Relocation
Though not all residents are on board, the city is looking to push ahead with its Peafowl Management Plan, which now calls for resident volunteers to help trap the peacocks and peahens in their yards to assist with relocation efforts. Residents who would like to volunteer must have space in...
Laist.com
Teachers Union Allies Are Back In Control Of The LAUSD Board. Here’s What That Might Mean
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
CSULB Responds to Suit by Woman, 95, Over $25 Million Gift Agreement
Cal State Long Beach responded Friday to a lawsuit by a 95-year-old woman who wants a judge to rule she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at the school, saying her attorneys have filed an "ill-considered and unsupportable complaint" in her name.
pasadenaweekly.com
Renters rejoice Measure H’s success
A victory for the Pasadena Tenants Union, Measure H has passed with 52.11% in favor and 47.89% against. The charter amendment alters the city’s annual rent control ordinances to 75% of the current CPI and institutes an independent board that will oversee rent adjustments and adjudicate petitions. “This is...
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita completes Tesoro annexation, approves continued services for waste collection
Santa Clarita City Council approved Tuesday evening an agreement for the continuation rights for residential solid waste collection for the newly annexed area of Tesoro Del Valle. According to City Manager Ken Striplin, Tesoro Del Valle was official annexed into the city mid-November, which includes 820 residential units and 770...
‘It’s become a little community’: Work is underway to revitalize Lincoln Park with classes, events
From providing space for Bollywood dance classes and dog obedience training to movement and flow yoga, Lincoln Park—Long Beach’s oldest park—has seen some much-needed revitalization over the past few months. The post ‘It’s become a little community’: Work is underway to revitalize Lincoln Park with classes, events appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood continues approving contracts related to the Transit Connector project
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood city council approved a total of nearly $35 million of a combination of Measure M and Measure R grant funds towards contracts related to the Inglewood Transit Connector project during the regular city council meeting held Nov. 22. Measure M and Measure R funds...
LA Council approves fair work week ordinance aimed at helping retail workers
The City Council voted for an ordinance Tuesday that requires retail employers in Los Angeles to provide work schedules to employees at least 14 days in advance and provide at least 10 hours rest between shifts. The Los Angeles Fair Work Week Ordinance, proposed by Councilman Curren Price in 2019,...
The Friday Flyer
Massive county employee shortage affecting services
The shortage of applicants seeking jobs is hitting the county and state very hard. CHP, CAL FIRE, OES and other state agencies (including the USFS) reportedly have thousands of vacancies across our state. Riverside County is not immune to this shortage. Vacant county positions are having a real impact at...
signalscv.com
Finding middle ground
Sunset Pointe residents, county look for solutions regarding potential 1000% landscaping fee increase. A group of residents in the community of Sunset Pointe in Stevenson Ranch are working with Los Angeles County personnel toward a solution regarding a possible 1,000% increase to their landscaping fees — and residents say they may pursue legal action if they are unable to come to an agreement.
Low-Income LA neighborhoods offered internet at higher prices: report
Internet service in Los Angeles County is often offered at higher prices in low-income neighborhoods, while better deals are offered in wealthier areas, according to a report from the California Community Foundation and Digital Equity LA. Researchers picked random addresses in every city in the county and shopped for internet...
Shootings occur in Hawthorne, near Boyle Heights, Hawaiian Gardens
Shootings occurred this weekend in several communities in Los Angeles County, including one incident in which tree people were shot and one victim was hit by a vehicle in Hawthorne, authorities said. A watch commander at the Hawthorne Police Department confirmed that a shooting had occurred at about 10:40 p.m....
outlooknewspapers.com
Final Development for $54 Million Affordable Housing Investment Underway
First published in the Nov. 19 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The city of Glendale’s final development of a $54 million affordable housing investment is set to begin construction in December and will have 337 units reserved for very low-income families and seniors. Located at 515 Pioneer Drive,...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Woman killed by train in Redlands has been identified
The Arrow Train experienced its first fatal highway crossing incident last week when Crystal Marie Hendrickson was fatally struck in Redlands at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. “It was very unexpected,” said her close friend and “sister in Christ” Sandy Cooper, an avid volunteer in the homeless community.
Traci Park to ‘insist’ homeless ordinance be enforced in LA’s Westside
For nearly a decade, the Westside of Los Angeles has been represented by Councilman Mike Bonin, a staunch progressive who has railed against the city’s anti-camping law. Councilwoman-elect Traci Park — who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks — told City News Service that she plans on day one to “insist” that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
BEST EATS: Bagels and pastrami sandwiches in Culver City
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The bagels offered at Wise Sons Jewish Deli are correctly made, given a bath in boiling water before baked. Some places simply steam before baking; that’s not a real bagel. Wise Sons, with multiple California locations (I visited the one in Culver City), offers an excellent salt and pepper bagel with […]
Gay, HIV-Positive Latino Banker Ties Firing to Discrimination
A gay, HIV-positive Latino man is suing East West Bank and two branch management members, alleging he was wrongfully fired earlier this year from his teller job for complaining about discrimination due to his ethnicity and his sexual orientation.
foxla.com
Ex-LAUSD teacher had pattern of raping, marrying students: attorney
LOS ANGELES - A lawsuit has been filed against the Los Angeles Unified School District and Bell High School accusing a former teacher of sexually abusing at least five girls. The suspect, Jeffrey Scott Jones of Huntington Beach, was hired by LAUSD in the mid-to-late 1980s to teach English at Bell High School. Jones taught for 27 years at Bell High School in Bell and Gahr High School in Cerritos.
