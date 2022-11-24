Read full article on original website
Related
CFTC’s role in ‘crypto’ is more lapdog than watchdog
If you don’t understand the allure, gyrating value and many crack-ups of cryptocurrency, a few words from New York University’s Nouriel Roubini, the economist who predicted the 2007/08 housing collapse, might help. Speaking at the Abu Dhabi Finance conference in mid-November, Roubini, CNBC reported, “… described crypto and some of its major players...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
69K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0