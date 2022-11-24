After over 40 years and 20 movies, Ion productions was on the hunt for their sixth James Bond. Following the likes of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan, the new Bond would need to breathe new life into the role. The choice of Daniel Craig was met with some controversy. Craig told Yahoo! Entertainment that while he was bothered by it initially, he grew up a fan of the franchise and had no hard feelings for the immediate hesitation. He says in the interview that all he could do was make a good movie and let fans decide, and decide they did. He made four more films chronicling Bond's entire timeline, from promotion in "Casino Royal" to his sacrifice in "No Time to Die."

