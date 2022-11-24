Read full article on original website
Related
Thanksgiving day massacre: Ex-husband goes on shooting rampage in Houston home leaving 2 dead, 2 injured
A shooting at a Houston neighborhood left two adults dead and two others with injuries. The surviving victims, including a teenager, were transported to the hospital.
Virginia Walmart gunman's manifesto claims he was 'betrayed' by coworkers he killed, felt 'led by' Satan
The manifesto left behind by Andre Bing — the suspected gunman behind six killings at a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart where he worked — has been released by Chesapeake police.
South Carolina boy, 14, dead in hotel for one week before police notified
A 14-year-old South Carolina boy was found dead in a hotel room about a week after his estimated time of death. His 'incoherent' mother was found in the same room.
Critics erupt on Biden after ‘sick’ comment on semi-automatic gun purchases: 'Sheer ignorance'
Conservatives ripped into President Biden after he called semi-automatic gun purchases "sick," and reiterated his call to ban "assault weapons" in America.
Minnesota mom allegedly took son’s blood, forced siblings to dispose of it in scheme to fake illness
A Minnesota woman allegedly stole her son's blood and abused her other two children, authorities said. She now faces charges of child torture, stalking.
Alyssa Milano blasted by conservatives, Elon Musk after trading in Tesla for Volkswagen: 'Founded by Nazis'
Actress Alyssa Milano was mocked by conservatives and Elon Musk after saying she got rid of her Tesla and replaced with with a Volkswagen due to Twitter's business model.
California homeless women return thousands of dollars found in burned van to owner
Two homeless women in California returned a large amount of cash to a neighbor whose van was recently destroyed in a fire.
Youngest Virginia Walmart shooting victim's name revealed as Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16
The 16-year-old victim in the deadly shooting at a Virginia Walmart earlier in the week was identified by authorities on Saturday as Fernando Chavez-Barron.
Texas teacher, staffers accused of denying food to special needs student who ate his own feces
Three Texas school staffers allegedly isolated a special needs child so long he was forced to eat his own feces and drink his urine, according to reports.
Video emerges of Walmart gunman laughing with coworkers years before deadly shooting
Video has emerged via social media of Andre Bing, the suspected gunman behind a mass shooting at a Walmart in Virginia this week, joking with coworkers.
Ex-Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt admits to giving player’s mother cash-filled Chick-fil-A bag
According to a report from the Knoxville News Sentinel, Pruitt told investigators that giving the player's mother cash was "the human thing, the right thing to do."
New York City man attempted to rape woman on moving subway train: police
The New York City Police Department says it arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly attempting to rape a woman on a moving subway train last week.
Washington double homicide suspect possibly involved in third deadly shooting
Paul Snider, the suspected shooter of a double homicide in Tacoma, Washington, could be responsible for a third deadly shooting in a nearby town.
Cher, 76, says she and boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 36, are 'perfectly matched'
Cher on Wednesday shared a new photo of her boyfriend, Alexander "A.E." Edwards, who is 40 years her junior. The singer said they are "perfectly matched."
'Life sentence': Mother of Florida lawyer killed in murder-for-hire plot details family's fight for justice
Daniel "Danny" Markel, a prominent Florida State University law professor, was on the heels of a contentious divorce when he was gunned down in his car on July 18, 2014.
Idaho murders: Was Kaylee Goncalves the killer's main target? Police respond
Police reveal new details about why they believe the slayings of four University of Idaho students in their sleep in mid-November was a "targeted" attack.
Irene Cara, 'Flashdance,' 'Fame' singer, dead at 63
"Fame" and "Flashdance...What a Feeling" singer Irene Cara has died at the age of 63. Her publicist confirmed in a statement posted on her official social media account.
Florida police prevent 'mass casualty' event after stopping woman from driving car through 5K route
Florida police allege that a 38-year-old woman was about to drive her car through a 5K route, which would have caused "mass casualty" to runners.
Mexican woman allegedly killed for her organs after online courtship gone bad
Authorities in Peru believe the organs of a Mexican woman visiting a man she met online may have been harvested after her remains washed up on a beach.
Idaho murders: Third unsolved stabbing attack resurfaces amid college slaying mystery
As investigators search for a suspect in the slaying of four University of Idaho students, a third unsolved stabbing has resurfaced with eerie similarities.
Fox News
873K+
Followers
4K+
Post
689M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0