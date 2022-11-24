DALLAS (AP) — Red-hot Jason Robertson tied it for Dallas with two goals in the last 2:12 of regulation, but Winnipeg’s Josh Morrissey scored 34 seconds into overtime to give the Jets a 5-4 victory over the Stars on Friday night. The Jets pulled two points behind Central Division leader Dallas and out of a tie for second place. Robertson set a Stars’ record in the fast-paced first period with at least a point in 14 consecutive games when he assisted on a power-play goal by Jamie Benn. Robertson’s two late goals gave him the NHL lead with 18. He has eight goals and nine assists in the last six games. Morrissey took a feed from Blake Wheeler to beat goalie Jake Oettinger.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO