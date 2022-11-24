ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns CB Newsome II out against Buccaneers with concussion

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland starting cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss his second straight game with a concussion when the Browns host Tampa Bay on Sunday. Newsome was injured when he collided with a teammate two days before the Browns lost to Buffalo. He hasn’t cleared NFL protocol and will sit out when Cleveland hosts Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Rookie Martin Emerson Jr. will make his second straight start in place of Newsome. The Browns did have some positive injury news as starting center Hjalte Froholdt practiced Friday after missing two games with an unspecified illness.
Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. Mills is a third-round pick out of Stanford and has started each game this season for the Texans. He has thrown for 2,144 yards with 11 touchdowns and an NFL-high 11 interceptions. The 26-year-old Allen has not played this season. His last appearance came on Dec. 26 of last season against Dallas while he was with Washington.
Lakers’ James returning from five-game absence against Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James will return to the Los Angeles Lakers’ lineup against the San Antonio Spurs after missing five games due to a strained left adductor. The announcement came 20 minutes after Lakers coach Darvin Ham said the team was unsure of James’ availability. The Lakers were 3-2 during James’ absence, including a three-game winning streak. In his 20th season, James is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists while playing 35.7 minutes per game.
Morrissey scores in OT, Jets beat Stars, Robertson 5-4

DALLAS (AP) — Red-hot Jason Robertson tied it for Dallas with two goals in the last 2:12 of regulation, but Winnipeg’s Josh Morrissey scored 34 seconds into overtime to give the Jets a 5-4 victory over the Stars on Friday night. The Jets pulled two points behind Central Division leader Dallas and out of a tie for second place. Robertson set a Stars’ record in the fast-paced first period with at least a point in 14 consecutive games when he assisted on a power-play goal by Jamie Benn. Robertson’s two late goals gave him the NHL lead with 18. He has eight goals and nine assists in the last six games. Morrissey took a feed from Blake Wheeler to beat goalie Jake Oettinger.
