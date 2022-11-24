Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
President Biden Declares Coastal SC Disaster Area After Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall's Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a...
US News and World Report
Wisconsin Board: UW Health Not Required to Recognize Union
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin labor relations commission has ruled that the UW Health hospital system will not be required to recognize a nurses union or engage in collective bargaining negotiations. The Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission in its Friday ruling found that UW Health was exempted from collective bargaining...
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: New England
Bangor Daily News. November 22, 2022. Editorial: Pat Callaghan is right. Mainers are remarkable and caring people. Inflated costs and deflating headlines might make gratitude just a little harder this Thanksgiving. Being thankful when surrounded by news of shootings, threats of shootings, continued war in Ukraine and still-rising energy bills, among other things, is no small feat.
US News and World Report
Smith Island Changed Course After Hurricane Devastation
SMITH ISLAND, Md. (AP) — For the people of Smith Island, weather guides a way of life as much as the tranquil atmosphere for which it has become known. Hurricanes with names like Hazel, Agnes, Isabel and Irene become part of the zeitgeist, never fading from memory as recollections of their destructive and unrelenting power are passed from one generation to the next. It is told in the context of high tides in the great watermen tradition, an industry that has become an unspoiled culture on the island like its own Elizabethan dialect.
US News and World Report
Utah Man Charged With Threatening Passenger on Flight
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah man was arrested and charged in federal court with carrying a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight and using it to threaten another passenger, according to the federal prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Salt Lake City filed a complaint...
US News and World Report
Florida State Report Shows Toxic Algae Levels
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Scientists are saying a red tide bloom that’s lingered along the coast for a few weeks is now being fed by nutrients running off the landscape in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Red tide (Karenia brevis) is a naturally occurring organism in the...
US News and World Report
Arizona Saw an Increase in Child Deaths During 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Drownings, child neglect and firearms contributed to an increase in child deaths in Arizona during 2021, marking the highest rate of child deaths in the last 10 years, according to an annual report issued by the state. The review released earlier this month by the state...
US News and World Report
Red Flag Warnings Canceled as Southern California Winds Ease
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Red flag warnings for fire danger in parts of Southern California were canceled Friday as Santa Ana winds declined, although forecasters noted that dry conditions would continue into the weekend. Southern California Edison's website showed no remaining public safety power shutoffs. Electricity for thousands of...
US News and World Report
Psychiatrist Gets More Prison Time for Assaulting Patient
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Twin Cities psychiatrist has been sentenced to spend additional time behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting a patient he was treating. Gavin P. Meany, 41, was sentenced Wednesday to a term of 12¾ years after pleading guilty to four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. With credit for more than 20 months of incarceration, Meany is expected to serve slightly more than 6¾ years in prison and the balance on supervised release, the Star Tribune reported.
US News and World Report
California Fireworks Show Likely Sparked Hotel Rooftop Blaze
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A famous Southern California fireworks display likely sparked a small blaze Friday atop a historic inn's roof, officials said. No injuries were reported in the fire, which occurred on the roof of the Mission Inn Hotel and Spa in Riverside, according to Battalion Chief Pat Hopkins.
US News and World Report
Oregon Faces Snow-Plow Driver Shortage Heading Into Winter
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A shortage of snow plow drivers has made clearing the roads in Oregon a challenge, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The agency has almost 40 vacancies for seasonal and permanent positions on its road maintenance team in the eastern part of the state, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
