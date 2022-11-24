Chelsea Beat Real Madrid To Maintain Perfect Record In Women's Champions League Group A

Chelsea have now won 10 straight games in all competitions.

Chelsea continued their perfect start in the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League group stage on Wednesday night.

Goals from midfielders Sophie Ingle and Erin Cuthbert saw Chelsea beat Real Madrid 2-0 at Kingsmeadow.

Chelsea have won 10 straight games in all competitions since losing 2-1 to Liverpool in their first match of the WSL season.

Wednesday's goals arrived on 67 and 76 minutes. They were just reward for Chelsea's dominance.

Real Madrid were limited to just two shots on target as Chelsea kept another clean sheet.

Scorers Sophie Ingle (no.5) and Erin Cuthbert pictured hugging during Chelsea's 2-0 win over Real Madrid IMAGO/Action Plus/Katie Chan

The Blues have now played three and won three in Group A, scoring 11 goals and conceding zero.

They now sit five points clear of both Real and Paris Saint-Germain.

Real dropped below PSG on goal difference in Group A after the French side beat Vllaznia of Albania 5-0 on Wednesday.

Strikes from Grace Geyoro, Ramona Bachmann, Sandy Baltimore and Magnaba Folquet, plus a Matilda Gjergji own goal, saw PSG cruise to victory in Paris.

Group B only delivered three goals on Wednesday. Two of them came at Stadio Tre Fontane where Wolfsburg held Roma to a 1-1 draw. That result left both sides with seven points.

Meanwhile, a last-minute goal from Maria Mikolajova was enough to see St. Polten win 1-0 at Slavia Prague.

St. Polten remain on zero points. Slavia now have three.