Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Has Admitted It Needs 5 Million Troops to Win War, Ukraine Says
Oleksiy Gromov, from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Russian officials had circulated a document about the need for more troops.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says Kyiv residents ‘need more protection’ as temperature drops – as it happened
Ukraine’s president calls on local government officials to do more as power cuts leave population vulnerable to the elements
EU preparing new Russia sanctions package, von der Leyen says
HELSINKI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The European Union is pressing ahead with a ninth sanctions package on Russia in response to Moscow's attack on Ukraine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to Finland on Thursday.
Russia-Ukraine war: shelling forces Kherson hospitals to evacuate as UN warns millions plunged into hardship – as it happened
Governor of Kherson says attacks on hospitals means patients evacuated for their own safety
Hungarian president to travel to Kyiv, invited by Ukraine's Zelenskiy - website
BUDAPEST, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Hungary's President Katalin Novak is travelling to Kyiv to meet her Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, website index.hu reported on Friday, adding Novak would go by train via Poland.
Ukraine is attempting to retake a crucial spit of land that could disrupt Russia's missile barrages
Russia has used the Kinburn Spit to fire missiles at Ukraine's Black Sea coast and control the Dnipro river mouth. Ukraine is now trying take it back.
A jet built by China and Pakistan may soon be the most widely operated combat aircraft in the world
The JF-17, designed and developed by Pakistan and China, is "not cutting edge, but it is a reliable performer," one expert told Insider.
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Iranian advisers killed aiding Russians in Crimea, says Kyiv
Ukraine’s top security official has confirmed that Iranian military advisers have been killed in Crimea, and warned that any other Iranians on occupied Ukrainian territory in support of Moscow’s invasion would also be targeted. Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security and defence council, said Iranians were present...
Ancient anti-aircraft guns are taking on a new mission amid Russia's war in Ukraine
Flak is back: The war in Ukraine has shown that older anti-aircraft guns still have a role on the battlefield.
Germany rejects Boris Johnson’s claims it said Ukraine should fold to Russia
German official says former UK PM has ‘unique relationship with the truth’ in rebuttal of Johnson’s claims
Russian Marine Says 'Deserting' Ukraine Front Line Only Way to Stay Alive
"People are thinking of deserting, and I understand them and I myself am thinking how to do it," the marine said.
US News and World Report
Britain Says Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Current Stock of Iran-Made Weapons
(Reuters) - Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily...
France 24
Ukraine accuses Kremlin of using same 'genocidal' tactics from Soviet-era famine
Ukraine accused Russia on Saturday of using the same "genocidal" tactics that it used against it in the 1930s under Josef Stalin as Kyiv commemorated a Soviet-era famine that left millions of Ukrainians dead during the winter of 1932-33. Read our blog to see how the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
Kremlin: Ukraine leadership can 'end suffering' by meeting Russian demands
MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday denied that its attacks on Ukraine's electricity network were aimed at civilians, but said Kyiv could "end the suffering" of its population by meeting Russia's demands to resolve the conflict.
POLITICO
U.S. and Russia ‘can’t stop’ Turkey’s new Syria incursion
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. Turkey is threatening to kill more U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters in Syria — and the United States and Russia might not try very hard to stop it. Turkish...
Poland upsets some by rebuffing German air defense system
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government says an anti-missile system which Germany offered to send to Poland should instead go to Ukraine, a proposal that is a likely non-starter for Berlin because it would significantly ratchet up NATO involvement in Ukraine. Poland’s surprising response to Berlin’s offer was welcomed by Ukraine, which is desperate to protect its airspace as barrage upon barrage of Russian missiles have knocked out power across the country. But Germany’s Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht stressed that use of NATO defense systems outside its territory needs to be agreed by all member states. “It is important to us that Poland can rely on allies to stand by each other, even in difficult times, and especially Poland in its exposed position,” Lambrecht told reporters in Berlin.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Power, heat still in short supply
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government appealed to people to conserve energy amid relentless Russian strikes that have halved the country's power capacity, as the United Nations health body warned of a humanitarian disaster in Ukraine this winter.
Russia is drafting soldiers with 'serious, chronic health conditions' to fight in Ukraine: UK intel
Russia is struggling to integrate some 300,000 extra soldiers into its military after a chaotic mobilization.
Hosting Putin, Armenian leader complains of lack of help from Russian-led alliance
LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Armenia's leader vented his frustration on Wednesday at the failure of a Russian-led security alliance to come to his country's aid in the face of what he called aggression by Azerbaijan.
Comments / 0