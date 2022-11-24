ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

What channel is Argentina vs Mexico on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group C game on TV from Qatar

After their shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, Argentina now face a must-win clash against familiar World Cup foe Mexico. Whilst things started brightly with La Albiceleste taking a 1-0 lead into the half-time break and having had two further goals disallowed for offside, the South American champions were rocked by two goals in five minutes that they could not overcome.
Sporting News

Wallabies' 'unprecedented' run of injuries to be investigated

An “alarming” injury toll of over 40 separate incidents within the Wallabies camp this international season will come under review following the conclusion of the Wallabies end-of-year tour, Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos reported to the Sydney Morning Herald. The injury woes were prevalent from the outset...
Sporting News

Number of offshore Wallabies for World Cup to be settled in coming months

While there may be some flexibility allowed when injuries come into play, Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has confirmed that the number of foreign-based players who are able to be selected in next year’s World Cup squad will be determined in the coming months. The ‘Giteau Law’ was brought into...
Sporting News

When is the Argentina vs Mexico World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time for Argentina vs. Mexico

Argentina were on the receiving end of one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history in their first match in Group C. Despite taking the lead and having two further goals disallowed in the first half of their clash with Saudi Arabia, the team tipped by many to go all the way were overhauled in a crazy five minute spell that saw the Saudi's score twice to secure a deserved and incredible 2-1 victory. It means that they have it all to do if they are to win the World Cup in Lionel Messi's last dance at the tournament.
AFP

Qatar's migrant workers enjoy World Cup on the cheap

Shafeeq Saqafi paid $3 for the Argentina shirt he proudly wore when he sat with 15,000 other migrant workers in a hidden corner of Doha to watch Lionel Messi's side salvage their World Cup. Many, like Saqafi, wear Argentina shirts.
Sporting News

Japan vs Costa Rica live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group E match

Japan can put one foot in the last 16 with victory over a demoralised Costa Rica in their second match at Qatar 2022. The Samurai Blue produced a shock during the first round of matches at the World Cup, sinking 2014 champions Germany to give themselves a fighting chance of survival in this tournament's group of death.
Sporting News

What time is Spain vs. Germany today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match

The two European powers in Group E were supposed to make it a true 'Group of Death'. One did their part; the other fell flat in the opening match. Spain pummelled Costa Rica 7-0 to begin group-stage play, but Germany must now pick up the pieces from the shock loss to Japan and move forward. Die Mannschaft are in a bad spot, needing a result from this game to have a chance at advancing through the group stage.
Sporting News

Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.

