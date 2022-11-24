ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polish climate minister says EU gas cap proposal is a 'joke'

 3 days ago
WARSAW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The European Union's gas price cap proposal is a 'joke', Polish climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Thursday.

Moskwa's criticism followed disagreement among the 27 European Union countries on Wednesday over a proposal to cap future gas prices at 275 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). read more

"The gas cap proposal is key, but what emerged the day before yesterday is a joke. it was presented at the last moment and deviates from what had been proposed before and isn't acceptable as it's higher than current market prices," Moskwa said in Brussels.

As many as 15 EU countries including Poland, Italy and Greece want a cap, while a camp led by Germany argues that a cap could hamper gas supplies.

"I don't know if there's anyone who could back this proposal; it's not even a start to a discussion," Moskwa added.

Comments / 33

Kentucky Colonel
12h ago

America is the largest energy producer and consumer and economy in the world. American energy policy has worldwide consequences. EU residents are suffering unimaginable consequences because of the American "New Green Initiatives". Bidens administration owns this

Reply(3)
27
Jason Johnson
14h ago

It's ironic that the Eastern European countries like Poland have more sense than Western European countries like Germany.

Reply(5)
20
sly J
10h ago

Don't worry we agree Biden is a joke.But when you want to destroy a country Obama was busy building a library in Chicago and none of the people will be invited. so Biden said he would finish of the country. The recession is going to be worse next year. OORAH 🇺🇸

Reply
9
