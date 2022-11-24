Just for Westchester: Virtual Town Hall will be held Wed., Nov. 30, 5L30-6:15 p.m. via Zoom. Join Westchester Community Foundation Executive Director Laura Rossi, Board Chair Sarah Jones-Maturo. and donor and former Board Chair Dale Akinla in conversation with Trust President Amy Freitag. Donors, those in the nonprofit sector, and Westchester residents who are interested in local philanthropy are invited to bring their questions and concerns about their work and the issues facing the county. It will be a thought-provoking, informative evening focused on how we can work together to improve the quality of life for all. They will also open it up for questions and answers. RSVP to wcf-ny.org |or 914/948-5166.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO