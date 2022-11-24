ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survivors and investigators are spending Thanksgiving questioning the motive behind a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart that left 6 workers dead

Times of San Diego

Reports: Colorado Mass Shooting Suspect Is Grandson of Assembly’s Randy Voepel

Media reports Sunday said outgoing Assemblyman Randy Voepel is a grandfather of the 22-year-old man accused of killing five at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub. The Pulitzer Prize-winning Gazette said its sister paper, the online Denver Gazette, had learned from a relative, who wished to remain anonymous, that the suspect is the grandson of Voepel. That story confirmed an earlier report by Heavy.com that the alleged shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, is the son of Laura Voepel, daughter of the former Santee mayor.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Washington Examiner

Another shooting, another law enforcement failure that gun control wouldn't solve

Once again, we have seen a high-profile shooting that wasn’t stopped by gun control but could have been stopped if law enforcement and prosecutors had done their jobs. A gunman in Colorado Springs killed five people and injured 18, and unsurprisingly, he was already on law enforcement’s radar. In June 2021, he allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb. Neighbors were forced to evacuate from their homes, and a bomb squad and crisis negotiators were brought in.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Mother Jones

After Two Mass Shootings, Glenn Youngkin Sure Doesn’t Seem to Want to Say the Word ‘Gun’

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In less than 10 days, two mass shootings in two different cities have taken place in Virginia. On November 13, three students at the University of Virginia were killed after a classmate allegedly gunned them down following a field trip. Then on Tuesday, a suspected gunman opened fire inside a Walmart break room, killing at least six people and injuring four, before allegedly killing himself.
VIRGINIA STATE
People

Man Dead in Missouri Murder-Suicide Is Also Responsible For the Deaths of 2 Kansas City Medical Researchers

Authorities have confirmed that Kevin Moore, 42, killed Camila Behrensen, 24, Pablo Guzmán Palma, 25, and Misty Brockman, 40, in two separate events before taking his own life The deaths of two research scientists who were found killed on Oct. 1 in their Kansas City, Mo., apartment have been solved after authorities confirmed a man who perpetrated a murder-suicide on Oct. 16 was responsible for their deaths. Kevin Ray Moore, 42, killed 40-year-old Misty Brockman, then turned the gun on himself on Oct. 16 in a murder-suicide. Now...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Complex

Former Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Selling Guns Used in Shooting Outside School

A former Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy is facing federal gun trafficking charges after he allegedly sold weapons to an FBI informant. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Samir Ahmad, a four-year veteran, was arrested and charged with firearms trafficking and selling firearms to a person unlawfully in the United States. Ahmad, 29, is accused of selling two handguns to a confidential informant on Oct. 13, while he was a sworn law enforcement officer as a deputy sheriff.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS DFW

Report: Uvalde police chief told kids were alive in school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A police commander at the scene of the Uvalde massacre was informed that children were alive in a classroom with the gunman more than 30 minutes before officers breached the room and ended one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.A dispatcher can be heard on audio recordings obtained by CNN telling the acting city police chief that "eight to nine" kids were alive and in need of help in the classroom. The call came as hundreds of officers gathered in and around Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.The dispatcher...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Sheriff’s office in county where deadly LGBT+ club shooting took place has never used ‘red flag’ law

A 2019 bill that allows judges in Colorado to prevent people who pose a “significant risk” to themselves or others passed the state legislature without a single Republican vote in support. The so-called “red flag” law was signed into law by Governor Jared Polis, marking one of the most significant gun reform measures passed by state lawmakers in the years after a 2012 mass shooting inside a Colorado movie theatre that killed 12 people and injured 70 others.But the sheriff’s office in the county where a deadly shooting at an LGBT+ club this week left five people dead, officers...
COLORADO STATE
Law & Crime

New Mexico Man Allegedly ‘Dismembered and Disemboweled’ His Wife Just Before Guests Were Scheduled to Arrive for Thanksgiving Dinner

A New Mexico man has been arrested in connection with a gruesome scene that greeted his family on Thanksgiving Day. Karlan Denio, 62, stands accused of one count of open murder in the first degree for allegedly killing, dismembering, and disemboweling his wife Connie Denio in the hours just before guests were scheduled to sit down and eat on the national day of thanks.
