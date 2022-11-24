Survivors and investigators are spending Thanksgiving questioning the motive behind a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart that left 6 workers dead

Read full article on original website
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Deaths of 8 family members, including 6 children, found in burning Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide
The deaths of eight family members — including six children — found in a burning Oklahoma home are being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said Friday. Police are trying to determine whether both adults were involved in the killings. The children, who ranged in age from 1 to...
Reports: Colorado Mass Shooting Suspect Is Grandson of Assembly’s Randy Voepel
Media reports Sunday said outgoing Assemblyman Randy Voepel is a grandfather of the 22-year-old man accused of killing five at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub. The Pulitzer Prize-winning Gazette said its sister paper, the online Denver Gazette, had learned from a relative, who wished to remain anonymous, that the suspect is the grandson of Voepel. That story confirmed an earlier report by Heavy.com that the alleged shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, is the son of Laura Voepel, daughter of the former Santee mayor.
Washington Examiner
Another shooting, another law enforcement failure that gun control wouldn't solve
Once again, we have seen a high-profile shooting that wasn’t stopped by gun control but could have been stopped if law enforcement and prosecutors had done their jobs. A gunman in Colorado Springs killed five people and injured 18, and unsurprisingly, he was already on law enforcement’s radar. In June 2021, he allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb. Neighbors were forced to evacuate from their homes, and a bomb squad and crisis negotiators were brought in.
KOMU
Police have identified the 5 people killed in Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting
The man suspected of killing five people and wounding 17 others at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub will face multiple murder and hate crime charges, court records show. Police have identified the deceased victims as Daniel Aston, Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Derrick Rump. One of the...
After Two Mass Shootings, Glenn Youngkin Sure Doesn’t Seem to Want to Say the Word ‘Gun’
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In less than 10 days, two mass shootings in two different cities have taken place in Virginia. On November 13, three students at the University of Virginia were killed after a classmate allegedly gunned them down following a field trip. Then on Tuesday, a suspected gunman opened fire inside a Walmart break room, killing at least six people and injuring four, before allegedly killing himself.
Man Dead in Missouri Murder-Suicide Is Also Responsible For the Deaths of 2 Kansas City Medical Researchers
Authorities have confirmed that Kevin Moore, 42, killed Camila Behrensen, 24, Pablo Guzmán Palma, 25, and Misty Brockman, 40, in two separate events before taking his own life The deaths of two research scientists who were found killed on Oct. 1 in their Kansas City, Mo., apartment have been solved after authorities confirmed a man who perpetrated a murder-suicide on Oct. 16 was responsible for their deaths. Kevin Ray Moore, 42, killed 40-year-old Misty Brockman, then turned the gun on himself on Oct. 16 in a murder-suicide. Now...
Judge to Decide if College Student Was Insane During Bizarre Killing That Ended in Face Chewing
A former college student who killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago at random and then chewed on one victim’s face finally goes on trial Monday, with a judge deciding whether he goes to prison for life or to a mental hospital. Austin Harrouff, 25, has...
Missing pregnant Arkansas mom and baby found dead in Missouri after couple allegedly kidnaps her
A Benton County, Arkansas, woman last seen on Monday and the baby she had been pregnant with are both dead in McDonald, Missouri, and a couple is facing charges in connection to the case.
Man Guns Down Ex-Girlfriend, Her Mother, Her Brother and Himself: Police
Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Friday and found five people, including the suspect, dead in a home.
Complex
Former Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Selling Guns Used in Shooting Outside School
A former Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy is facing federal gun trafficking charges after he allegedly sold weapons to an FBI informant. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Samir Ahmad, a four-year veteran, was arrested and charged with firearms trafficking and selling firearms to a person unlawfully in the United States. Ahmad, 29, is accused of selling two handguns to a confidential informant on Oct. 13, while he was a sworn law enforcement officer as a deputy sheriff.
‘I’d Never Seen A Crime Scene That Bloody’: Man Brutally Butchers His Parents On Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving brings feelings of warmth and gratitude. But in a southern community, they were replaced by horror. On Friday, November 26, 2004, Brent and Charlotte Springford were found brutally slain in their mansion in the wealthy Garden District of Montgomery, Alabama. “It was conveyed to me that ‘This is a...
Report: Uvalde police chief told kids were alive in school
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A police commander at the scene of the Uvalde massacre was informed that children were alive in a classroom with the gunman more than 30 minutes before officers breached the room and ended one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.A dispatcher can be heard on audio recordings obtained by CNN telling the acting city police chief that "eight to nine" kids were alive and in need of help in the classroom. The call came as hundreds of officers gathered in and around Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.The dispatcher...
Oregon man who killed Army sergeant in 1976 accused of 2 cold case murders with same gun
Steven Criss, a convicted murderer who has been free since 1988, has been charged in the cold case slayings of two teenage rivals with the same gun in 1974.
Sheriff’s office in county where deadly LGBT+ club shooting took place has never used ‘red flag’ law
A 2019 bill that allows judges in Colorado to prevent people who pose a “significant risk” to themselves or others passed the state legislature without a single Republican vote in support. The so-called “red flag” law was signed into law by Governor Jared Polis, marking one of the most significant gun reform measures passed by state lawmakers in the years after a 2012 mass shooting inside a Colorado movie theatre that killed 12 people and injured 70 others.But the sheriff’s office in the county where a deadly shooting at an LGBT+ club this week left five people dead, officers...
The youngest of 6 victims in a deadly mass shooting at a Virginia Walmart has been identified as authorities learn more about the gunman
The youngest victim in this week's mass shooting inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, is a 16-year-old employee who reportedly used his first paycheck to buy his mother a gift before he was killed two days ahead of Thanksgiving.
Missouri teenager begs court to let her watch father's execution
A Missouri teenager is petitioning a federal court to let her watch her father be executed via lethal injection.
Oklahoma marijuana farm homicide: Authorities say all 4 victims ‘executed’ were Chinese nationals
Four Chinese nationals were "executed," and a fifth, also Chinese, was injured on a marijuana farm in Oklahoma Sunday, according to authorities.
KAKE TV
Nine people are hospitalized after a shooting outside a bar in Philadelphia, police say
(CNN) -- Authorities are seeking multiple people suspected of firing into a crowd outside a Philadelphia bar Saturday night, wounding at least nine, police said. The gunfire erupted just before 11 p.m. ET in the Kensington neighborhood, First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford of the Philadelphia Police Department said at a news conference early Sunday.
New Mexico Man Allegedly ‘Dismembered and Disemboweled’ His Wife Just Before Guests Were Scheduled to Arrive for Thanksgiving Dinner
A New Mexico man has been arrested in connection with a gruesome scene that greeted his family on Thanksgiving Day. Karlan Denio, 62, stands accused of one count of open murder in the first degree for allegedly killing, dismembering, and disemboweling his wife Connie Denio in the hours just before guests were scheduled to sit down and eat on the national day of thanks.
