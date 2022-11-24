Survivors and investigators are spending Thanksgiving questioning the motive behind a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart that left 6 workers dead

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A police commander at the scene of the Uvalde massacre was informed that children were alive in a classroom with the gunman more than 30 minutes before officers breached the room and ended one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.A dispatcher can be heard on audio recordings obtained by CNN telling the acting city police chief that "eight to nine" kids were alive and in need of help in the classroom. The call came as hundreds of officers gathered in and around Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.The dispatcher...

