UK’s Rishi Sunak says ‘golden era’ with China over
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declared that the U.K.’s “golden era” of ties with China was over in his first major speech on foreign policy, and described China’s growing authoritarianism as a “systemic challenge to our values and interests.” But Sunak stopped short of calling China a threat. Some members in his Conservative Party had until recently expected Sunak to class China as a “threat” to U.K. security as part of an update of the government’s foreign and defense policies. In his speech Monday, Sunak said the U.K. would stand up to global competitors like China “not with grand rhetoric but with robust pragmatism.”
Chinese health officials defend zero-Covid policy but pledge to rectify some measures amid protests
China’s top health officials have pledged to rectify Covid-19 control measures to reduce their impact on people’s lives, while deflecting blame for public frustration away from the policy itself, in their first press briefing since protests erupted against the government’s stringent zero-Covid policy over the weekend. Lockdowns...
Australia steps up calls for US to drop WikiLeaks charges
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he recently told U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to bring the prosecution of the WikiLeaks founder to a close. Albanese’s comments to Parliament on Wednesday appear to be an escalation of Australia’s diplomatic pressure on the United States to drop spying charges against Australian citizen Julian Assange. The 51-year-old is resisting extradition from Britain. Albanese did not say whether he had discussed Assange with Biden when the pair met in mid-November on the sidelines of a summit in Cambodia. But Albanese said he had advocated for Assange “recently in meetings.”
Bodies in suitcases suspect extradited to New Zealand
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea extradited a 42-year-old woman to New Zealand, two months after she was arrested following the discovery of the bodies of two long-dead children in abandoned suitcases. New Zealand police said the woman arrived at Auckland Airport on Tuesday after they sent three...
Jiang Zemin, former leader who paved the way for China’s rise, dies at 96
Jiang Zemin, the Chinese communist leader who paved the way for the country’s emergence as a global superpower, has died, state-run Xinhua news agency announced Wednesday. He was 96. The former chief of the ruling Communist Party and state president died of leukemia and associated multiple organ failure on...
Museums’ daring feat brings major Ukraine art show to Spain
MADRID (AP) — Against a backdrop of Russian attacks, border closures and a nail-biting journey across Europe, Madrid’s Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum has teamed up with Kyiv’s National Art Museum of Ukraine to secretly bring dozens of Ukrainian 20th century avant-garde artworks to the Spanish capital for a unique exhibition and a show of support for the war-torn country. A feat of cultural defiance, “In The Eye Of The Hurricane. Modernism in Ukraine,1900-1930s,” opens to the public Tuesday. It features some 70 works mostly from the Kyiv Museum and the country’s theater, music and cinema museum. It will run until next April, when it moves to Cologne, Germany.
Australia argues against ‘endangered’ Barrier Reef status
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s environment minister said Tuesday her government will lobby against UNESCO adding the Great Barrier Reef to a list of endangered World Heritage sites, arguing that criticisms of government inaction on climate change were outdated. Officials from the U.N. cultural agency and the International...
Hong Kong official warns lockdown protests hurt security
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s security minister has warned that the city’s protests against China’s anti-virus restrictions are a “rudiment of another color revolution” and urged residents not to participate in activities that might hurt national security. Chris Tang said some events on university campuses and the city’s streets had attempted to incite others to target China’s central government in the name of commemorating a deadly fire in the country’s far west last week. Protests erupted in major mainland cities over the weekend after the blaze that killed at least 10 in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region, prompted angry questions about COVID restrictions. The rallies in Hong Kong were the biggest in more than a year under rules imposed by Beijing to crush a pro-democracy movement.
A woman missed out on festive drinks after her first plane was struck by lightning and the replacement was struck by birds
Four Air New Zealand flights between Auckland and Wellington were canceled on Wednesday after two planes had to turn back following the incidents.
Hammer Museum Preps Expansion Unveiling, Sydney Modern Opens with Gender Parity, and More: Morning Links for November 30, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A DISPATCH FROM DOWN UNDER. On December 3, the Art Gallery of New South Wales will open to the pubic a vast new wing, dubbed Sydney Modern, which doubles its exhibition space. One notable feature of the opening at the SANAA–designed venue, which was built for some AU$344 million (US$231 million), is that just over half of the art it is displaying (53 percent) was made by women, the Sydney Morning Herald reports. The museum will host nine days of free programs, including performances and panel discussions, ArtAsiaPacific reports. And Designboom has a photo-rich feature on the building, which is the first public Australian...
