Should You Buy Metro Stock (TSE:MRU) Near All-Time Highs?
Shares of Metro, a Canadian grocery giant, have been bucking the trend this year, registering solid gains. However, it may not be wise to buy Metro stock near all-time highs for a couple of key reasons. Metro (TSE:MRU), one of the largest Canadian grocery retailers, has enjoyed nice gains this...
5 Best EV Stocks to Ride Going Into 2023
The EV market is evolving swiftly, with global sales expected to snowball in the coming years. We go over five names that appear well-positioned to benefit from this trend. The electric vehicles industry was a very speculative one during the previous decade. Yet, having an electric vehicle these days has started to become mainstream. In fact, the EV market is estimated to achieve revenues of $384 billion this year. In comparison, global EV revenues were just $111.87 billion in 2018. In this article, we are looking at five EV names that appear well-positioned to continue thriving going into 2023.
Dollar Tree’s Website Traffic Hinted at Strong Q3 Results
Dollar Tree’s impressive website traffic growth trends pointed toward strong quarterly results. The company’s improved advertising initiatives and focus on consumers’ needs are expected to drive the company’s sales going forward. Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), an American discount retailer, delivered a strong performance in the third...
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Puts Up 28% in a Month, Should You Invest Now?
Shopify stock has bounced back from its lows. However, the uncertain economic environment could continue to play spoilsport. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP) stock has gained about 28% in a month. Positive developments, including the continued moderation in the inflation rate since June and indications of a slowdown in the interest rate hikes, supported SHOP stock. While Shopify stock has bounced back from the lows, an uncertain economic environment could hurt the recovery process and limit the upside.
Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Adds 37% in One Month; Is Recovery in the Cards?
Peloton stock puts on 37% in one month. The company’s measures to stabilize the business and spur growth are gaining ground. Shares of the beleaguered fitness-at-home equipment maker, Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON), have gained about 37% in one month. However, the uncertainty over demand trends and pressure on margins could restrict the upside.
How to Trade Stocks and Make Money Like a Pro
Even beginner investors can trade stocks and make money like a pro. It helps to be familiar with the three market sessions to know when you can buy or sell shares. Moreover, it helps to apply the right investing strategies. The stock market presents a great opportunity for those who...
Are You Aware of These Risks to Your Apple Stock?
Shares of iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have dropped 17% so far this year and the company has been seeing a variety of challenges recently. Yesterday, Apple Cash faced issues with some users being unable to transfer funds. Foxconn, the company’s supplier in China, saw protests from workers yesterday. The protests were sparked by strict COVID-19 restrictions at its China plant and a delay in bonus payments.
3 Travel and Leisure Stocks with Rebound Potential
Travel and leisure stocks can’t seem to catch a break. As recession fears become overblown, it’s the top travel plays that may be worthy bets to play a post-bear-market bounce. It’s been a rocky and muted recovery for many of the top travel and leisure stocks that fell...
Will Product Recall Impact Ford (NYSE:F) Stock?
Ford Motors’ product recall and macro challenges could continue to keep the stock under pressure over the near term. Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is recalling over 518,000 SUVs in the U.S. on account of some fire incidents in two of its sport utility vehicle (SUV) models. Given the challenging macroeconomic environment, intense competition, and declining demand for its SUVs, the recall will probably be a setback for the company. Also, the news might put pressure on Ford stock, which is down more than 35% year-to-date.
HKD, AMTD, ATXG: Where Are They Now?
One of the attractive avenues in recent times that had investors hooked from the get-go was Chinese/ Hong Kong stocks including AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD), AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD), and Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG). Major global geopolitical tensions, rate hikes by central banks, and strict COVID-19 restrictions have sent quite a few...
3 Stable Israeli Tech Stocks That Can Weather the Storm
Although Israel is home to some of the world’s most advanced and innovative tech stocks, investors must also recognize economic realities. With stability commanding a premium over outright growth, companies that provide both appear to be very interesting. Despite commanding a population of about nine million people, Israel consistently...
Tech Slump Weighs on Naspers-Owned Prosus (PROSF)
The ongoing weakness in the tech sector took a toll on the profitability of Naspers-owned Prosus. The slump in tech weighed on the first-half performance of Prosus (GB:0A28)(PROSF), a leading investor in early-stage technology companies. Prosus, in which Naspers is a majority shareholder, saw the group’s trading profit decline by 37% in the first half of Fiscal 2023. Further, the company’s core headline earnings dropped by 60%.
Top Meme Names Continue on Wild Ride
The year 2022 has been a wild ride for the markets and while there are quite a few things to be thankful for this year, the ride could not get any wilder than with meme stocks. GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares have fluctuated between $19 and $47 this year and short interest...
Meta vs. Block: 2 Tumbling Tech Titans Pivoting Hard
Meta and Block stocks have been tumbling non-stop as of late. With strategic pivots and big name changes in the books, both firms are doing what it takes to keep the growth alive amid rising macro and industry headwinds. In this article, we’ll use TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to see where...
Notable open interest changes for November 25th
Wednesday’s total option volume of 39.2 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 4.12 million calls and 3.87 million puts. Tesla (TSLA), Apple (AAPL), Advanced Micro (AMD) and Amazon (AMZN) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 25k Apple (AAPL) Mar-23 155 puts, 24k Advanced Micro (AMD) Jan-23 70 puts, 20k Luminar Technologies (LAZR) 12/2 weekly 7.5 calls, 20k JD.com (JD) Mar-23 45 calls and 14k Petrobras (PBR) Jan-23 9 puts.
Is Stingray’s (TSE:RAY.A) 6% Dividend in Danger amid High Debt?
Stingray Group is a high-yielding penny stock that not too many investors know about. Despite its high debt level, its 6% dividend yield looks sustainable. Therefore, the stock is worth considering. Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A), a Canadian music, media, and technology company that provides audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content,...
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Highlights Broader Economic Concerns
Although SoFi Technologies posted encouraging headline numbers for its Q3 earnings report, SOFI stock still encounters macroeconomic challenges associated with paradigm shifts in consumer sentiment. On paper, the narrative undergirding financial technology (fintech) giant SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) appears exceptionally compelling. Fundamentally, modern consumers often prefer digital interactions over their analog...
This Week in Crypto: Dovish Fed Sparks Rebound
After experiencing a significant downturn from the FTX fallout in prior weeks, the broader cryptocurrency market trended mostly flat over the last seven sessions as expectations of further U.S. rate hikes eased, helping the market recover from weekly lows. Bitcoin Unchanged as Massive Dormant Wallet Reawakens. As market participants continue...
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE): A Waste of Space in Your Portfolio
Virgin Galactic’s recent results have been horrendous as the clock ticks away on its plans for a commercial launch. Given its management’s spotty track record, SPCE stock is poised to shed more value for the foreseeable future. Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was the first space tourism business to debut...
InMode: An Israeli Health-Tech Cash Cow
Israel-based InMode features unique traits and qualities. The company is not just growing rapidly but is also crazy profitable. With the stock trading on the cheap, InMode could be an attractive pick in the health-tech space. Over the years, Israel has become increasingly acknowledged as one of the world’s most...
